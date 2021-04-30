On the New Book of Daniel Podcast for April 30, 2021:
– Idaho’s Guv signed a bill banning the teaching of CRT – but does it really?
– Idaho representative has raging hormones at the worst possible time
– Idaho house ethics committee acts most unethically (UncoverDC article)
– A $6 million grant has nefarious purposes
– Bullying from the House Ethics committee leads to danger for Idaho’s future
Articles mentioned in this show:
Questionable Due Process Procedures Occurring in Idaho’s von Ehlinger Case – by Daniel Bobinski
$6 Million Reasons House Leadership may be Happy von Ehlinger Resigned – By Daniel Bobinski
You, too, can support the New Book of Daniel podcast (THANK YOU!)
Order your very own New Book of Daniel Coffee Mug! Click Here
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth
True Idaho News: https://www.trueidahonews.com
Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC