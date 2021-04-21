On the New Book of Daniel Podcast for April 21, 2021:
– Jury claims Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts – but WHY?
– Comparing the killing of Ashley Babbitt with the death of George Floyd
– Five Idaho “Republican” Senators betray the Constitution AND Idaho Citizens
– Wisconsin electoral votes were stolen – (UncoverDC article)
– Poll finds most Americans oppose corporations trying to influence politics & culture
UncoverDC articles mentioned in this show:
W.I.M.P.: The Wisconsin Electoral Votes Were Stolen, too – by Stu Cvrk
