On the New Book of Daniel Podcast for April 21, 2021:

– Jury claims Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts – but WHY?

– Comparing the killing of Ashley Babbitt with the death of George Floyd

– Five Idaho “Republican” Senators betray the Constitution AND Idaho Citizens

– Wisconsin electoral votes were stolen – (UncoverDC article)

– Poll finds most Americans oppose corporations trying to influence politics & culture

UncoverDC articles mentioned in this show:

W.I.M.P.: The Wisconsin Electoral Votes Were Stolen, too – by Stu Cvrk

Donate to support the New Book of Daniel podcast (THANK YOU!)

Order your very own New Book of Daniel Coffee Mug! Click Here

NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com

Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel

Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth

True Idaho News: https://www.trueidahonews.com

Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski

© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC