I suspect this is the least diverse Presidential Cabinet that Joe Biden was able to assemble.

A Cabinet that looks like America. pic.twitter.com/XZNOSTE2GJ — President Biden (@POTUS) April 2, 2021

Diversity of ideas is the only type of diversity that should be celebrated in a President’s Cabinet. Is a particular race and sex written in the job descriptions for Cabinet members in the Biden/Harris administration? Based on the fact that Biden is celebrating the race and sex makeup of the group with his tweet, I conclude race and sex were critically important factors in making the selections. Biden then is publicly announcing he is racist and sexist. By definition, the English words “racism” and “sexism” mean to use race and sex in opinion and decisions about individuals.

When Biden was seeking a VP candidate, he announced he would choose a “woman of color.” And he did so. Restricting the pool to black women eliminates 94% of the US population from the running. I wonder if Harris feels proud to be Biden’s choice from the pool of the 6% black women in America. How does it feel to be the best choice as long as 94% of the possibilities are eliminated based on being the wrong race and sex for the job requirement? I’d be angry, not honored, to be offered a job where the #1 requirement was a particular race and sex.

What other conclusion is possible other than Biden is both a racist and a sexist? That he intends to use racism and sexism in his activities as President and to celebrate it? What this Cabinet does have is “unity.” “Unity” as defined by what Joe Biden and the elites in power use the term for. “Unity” being what legacy corporate news and social media companies mean. This Cabinet is festered with their version of unity.

“Unity” in America to them is the unity of opinion, unity of mindset, unity of ideology, unity of politics, unity of philosophy. The opposite of diversity. They aggressively oppose diversity of ideas and demand unity of ideas. When we hear politicians and media call for “unity,” they refer to everyone following the opinion and ideology as directed by the Cathedral. Unity is everyone holding and speaking the list of approved opinions. Facts that go against the preferred narrative, skepticism, and even questions must be squashed in the name of unity.

A second conclusion from the “looks like America” photo can be drawn about COVID. Here we are told that an all-vaccinated group of healthy people must wear masks AND socially isolate at a 6′ distance.

Two possible takeaways from the masks and isolation come to mind:

Biden believes the combination of the vaccine and a properly worn mask together don’t prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, or Every member of the Cabinet must be a member of the Branch Covidien religious cult and publicly wear their symbol of faithful membership compliance.

Is this the America Joe Biden celebrates? Perhaps this is Joe’s concept of what “looks like America” is for his ideal world, and what his Cabinet photo is promoting to the sheeple.

Perhaps Article VII is being violated here:

“but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States”.

