In late 2020, Project Veritas obtained access to daily morning conference calls among executives at CNN from insider Cary Poarch at the network’s Washington, D.C. Bureau.

The recordings show an anti-Trump bias coming from the top at CNN and were subsequently used in a federal defamation lawsuit filed by Donald Trump’s reelection campaign committee.

Project Veritas caught CNN’s John Bonifield calling his network’s Russia narrative “bullshit,” filmed a Planned Parenthood insider offering to sell fetal parts, and showed Democratic Party operatives instigating violence at Trump rallies in order to manufacture optics negative to Trump—all before the Summer of 2017.

Most famously, Project Veritas released a hot mic confession by ABC News anchor Amy Robach that her network bowed to pressure from British Royals to suppress her 2016 attempt to report on Jeffrey Epstein. It’s no wonder its founder, James O’Keefe III, is considered dangerous by some and a hero by others.

Project Veritas series ‘American Pravda’ began releasing hidden camera conversations with insiders from CNN in June of 2017. Producers are recorded calling their Russian interference narrative “mostly bullshit” and admitting Trump is “probably right to say… you are witch-hunting me.” CNN employees also call Trump “fucking crazy” and the American voter “stupid as shit.”

In other conference call recordings, Jeff Zucker calls the Hunter Biden laptop story a “Breitbart, New York Post, Fox News rabbit hole” and tells colleagues, “Obviously, we’re not going with the New York Post story right now on Hunter Biden, which seems to be giving its marching orders to Fox News and the right-wing echo chamber about what to talk about today.” Zucker’s team is also exposed as being “awfully careful” to navigate Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma, in contrast to any semblance of fearless reporting. Zucker is recorded saying, “The Wall Street Journal reported that their review of all corporate records showed no role for Joe Biden on the Chinese deal, and yes, I do put more credibility in The Wall Street Journal than I do in the New York Post,” whose paper aimed at Biden’s ties to CCP businesses in late 2020 and then reported on Zucker’s comment.

Further, the so-called #CNNTapes show an insider saying, “we need to lean into” Trump “acting erratically” and telling peers “you have to talk about the naked racism of Tucker Carlson” and the “white supremacy hour they have on Fox News.”

Now Project Veritas, whose account was banned from Twitter on Feb 11th, has a new release dropping at ExposeCNN.com that O’Keefe is tagging #ExposeCNN.

BREAKING: Part 1 – @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’ MORE BOMBSHELLS: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/0G33tF83jr — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 13, 2021

In this latest undercover video, CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester is recorded saying, “We got Trump out. If it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out… Our focus was to get Trump out of office… without saying it, that’s what it was.” He went on to discuss the medical experts CNN would bring on to speculate about Trump’s health while showing clips of Biden jogging or “in aviator shades… paint him as a young geriatric.”

It appears that Trump isn’t alone as a target in what is increasingly looking like intentional narrative shaping, euphemistically called ‘contextualizing.’ Per Chester, “If the agenda say, is to like get, like Matt Gaetz right now, he’s like this Republican. He’s a problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative, and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and whatnot. So, it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out. So, we’re going to keep running those stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can’t be buried… that’s propaganda because it’s helping us in some way.”

On yesterday’s Fox News’ Sean Hannity Show—who called CNN “fraudulent fake news— O’Keefe showed a video clip of a microphone summarily slammed in Chester’s car door, punctuating a dramatic confrontation in which the journalistic sting was exposed.

O’Keefe also used the Hannity appearance to announce his intention to file a lawsuit. “I’m announcing on your show that I’m going to sue CNN for defamation… I think a lot of people need to start suing the media for defamation. It’s disgraceful what they’re doing. It’s disgusting. Now they’re caught.”

Project Veritas is a non-profit organization of investigative journalists famous for undercover hidden camera recordings that create involuntary whistleblowers. The enterprise describes itself as one that “investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.”