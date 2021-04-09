You’re going to be tempted to think the subject of this column is a joke. Unfortunately, this news story is not an April Fool’s joke. It is quite real. “255 California Prison Inmates Have Requested Transfer to Women’s Prisons Since January”, the headline reads. To prove how woke and compassionate they are, bureaucrats in the state of California are going to put men who self-identify as women into prison cells with females.

Yes, this is going to happen.

Since January, 261 California prison inmates have requested transfers to prisons aligning with their gender identity, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed S.B. 132 into law in January, a bill that requires California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to ask every individual entering the department’s custody to specify their pronouns, their gender identity, and whether they identify as transgender, nonbinary, or intersex.

Guess what that newly signed law also does?

It also requires that CDCR house the individual in a “correctional facility designated for men or women based on the individual’s preference.”

Similar legislation has been passed in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Since the bill went into effect in January, 261 inmates have requested “gender-based housing” transfers, the CDCR told the DCNF Tuesday. The vast majority of these requests were from inmates requesting to be transferred to female facilities, and only six inmates did not request to be in a women’s facility.

Did I say this was going to happen? Turns out it’s already happening:

The CDCR has approved 21 of the requests, and four of these 21 have been transferred to Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla.

Everybody Knows Where This Is Going, Nobody Can Stop It

This is how the political elite class makes the rest of us feel powerless. Everybody can see what’s coming, and nobody can stop it. Like people bewitched by a spell, marching to an obscene drum, everyone plays their assigned role in the awful tableau as if sleepwalking.

The smarter bureaucrats will probably try to keep the trans women segregated from the female population. That will likely result in the same political activists driving these new laws to demand they be fired. And the trans women will end up in cells with females anyway. The United Kingdom already went down this road. After several women had been raped, the UK authorities put the rapist back where he belonged.

You know a system is dysfunctional when it creates a situation where otherwise rational, sane people end up carefully and thoughtfully doing something insane. These bureaucrats will carefully and thoughtfully approve the transport of these men to the women’s prisons. These bureaucrats will carefully and thoughtfully approve the placement of these men into cells with biological females. And when nature takes its course, and sexual assaults occur? That’s when these same bureaucrats will carefully and thoughtfully claim no responsibility whatsoever for this.

And they’ll be lying.

Guilty, Guilty, Guilty

They’re all going to say the same thing: “I was just doing what I was told. I was following the law the Governor signed. It’s not my fault this happened to these women. I was only doing my job.” I’m sure that will make the victims feel so much better, that the excuse being proffered by their sexual assault facilitators is that it was impossible for them or anyone else to prevent their rape. The ‘system’ said these sexual assaults had to happen, and so nothing could stop them. But that is a lie. These state officials will still be guilty, guilty, guilty. Forever guilty.

You can claim you were just doing your job following insane laws passed by your governor or state legislature, but it was still your hands that delivered the victim to their rapist. You have no duty to obey an immoral order. Anyone who orders you to put a male into a cell with a female is ordering you to do something immoral and wrong.

Is there anybody with any sense of moral duty left in the corrections department of California?

Shame, Shame, Shame

Of course, the gender activists driving this insanity will say you can’t have societal “progress” without breaking a few eggs, and so the women who end up being raped are just going to have to take one for the social justice team and be quiet about it. In case you haven’t figured out how insane and hellbent on wrecking our society these gender activists are, perhaps the spectacle of their rabid insistence on facilitating rape will shock you into doing the math.

Why is anyone still listening to these gender activists now that we can all see what they really want and where the policies they demand lead to? And pay attention to this next sentence:

Any feminist who doesn’t speak up against this victimization of these female prisoners has sold women out.

Silence is not an option, and people will be watching to see if you think it is an option. If you do not speak out, then shame, shame, shame on you that you ever pretended to champion women’s rights. Only cowards would zip their lips at a time like this.

Edmund Burke said it best: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Where are all the good men and women of California?