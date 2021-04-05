Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has sponsored three bills in the past month. Her immigration bill, H.R.1883, was sponsored on Mar. 12, and she sponsored two other bills, H.R. 2316 and H.R.2317, on April 1. H.R.2316 is a bill to reduce the salary of Dr. Fauci, and H.R. 2317 seeks to protect from discrimination citizens who choose not to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Greene told Steve Bannon of the War Room Pandemic Podcast that she plans to defund Dr. Fauci’s salary with the sponsorship of her new bill, the “Fire Dr. Fauci Act” or H.R.2316. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY-4) joined as a co-sponsor. Fauci has been Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and is the highest-paid government employee in D.C., according to Greene. She told Bannon that Fauci’s salary is $434,312, more than that of the President.

🚨NEW BILL ALERT!🚨 The "#FireFauci Act" will slash the salary of Dr. Always Wrong to $0 and the "#WeWillNotComply Act" will ban vaccine "passports," prevent discrimination against the unvaccinated, and much more to protect the freedom of the American People. pic.twitter.com/JVR01lBID5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 1, 2021

Greene worries that the vaccine passport—which seems to have some support, as exemplified by the Excelsior Pass already in place in N.Y., could prevent us from “buying and selling, traveling, and attending baseball games and concerts and, maybe eventually to enroll our children in school.” Greene stated that this is a “terrifying idea for most Americans” and isn’t a “political party issue.” She added that the government doesn’t need “to meddle in issues like this.” She wants to audit the finances, correspondence, and policy memos from the beginning of the pandemic to assess “what Fauci and the NIAID knew, when they knew it, what they spent money on, and how the agency responded to the virus.”

Greene says that her “We Will Not Comply Act” or H.R.2317 will protect the American people from governmental edicts that would “force people to take the vaccine whether they want to or not.” She added that it is ironic that Democrats want to “stop people from having to show an ID to vote, but they want to require us to have a vaccine”—all while refusing to shut down the border and “allowing illegals to pour into our country with over 10 percent Covid-19 infection rate.” Greene said there is “plenty of support from the American people” for the bill.

COVID-19 positivity rate: Migrants – 9% San Diego residents – 2.5% Guess which group is receiving in-person learning? — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) March 31, 2021

Dr. Fauci, who has been Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases since 1984, appeared in a press conference on March 29 with Dr. Rochelle Wilensky, who is now Director of the Center for Disease Control (CDC). During the remote video press conference, Wilensky described her “recurring feeling of impending doom” because of the reported seven-day rise in deaths and hospitalizations. She begged Americans to be vaccinated. She also stated that “over 93 million Americans have received one or more doses of the vaccine, and over 51 million have been fully vaccinated.” During the same press conference, Fauci told the American public to “resist the urge to cut loose” and “hang in there a bit longer” with the Covid-19 protocols.

Andy Slavitt, former acting chief of Medicare and Medicaid under the Obama administration, is a Senior Advisor for the Biden administration on the Covid-19 virus. He addressed the issue of the vaccine passport, denying that the present administration would mandate the passport:

“You know, relative to the vaccine passport, we think it’s very important for the public—job one is for the public to become comfortable if they’re considering taking a vaccine—why that is in their best interest…We do know that there is a segment of the population that is concerned that the government will play too heavy-handed of a role in monitoring their vaccinations and that mandates will be coming from the federal government and important—in point of fact, it would discourage people to feel like that was the role we’re playing.”

Greene’s Immigration bill, H.R.1883, calls for a moratorium on immigration, defunds sanctuary cities, fully funds the border wall, and “empowers Immigration and Customs Enforcement.” She believes Republicans should have stopped fighting President Trump while he was in office and should have fully funded the wall while they had the chance. Greene says Biden’s administration has “invited the world” into the United States. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ-4), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA-10), and Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC-3) are all co-sponsors on the bill.

Two conservative fixes to our broken immigration system that I was proud to cosponsor. Thanks to my colleagues @RepMTG and @Lancegooden for leading the way on these important bills. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/3Gcw0jId5H — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 28, 2021

Gosar, who represents Arizona’s 4th congressional district, an area that covers the Southern border of the United States, also co-sponsored a child trafficking bill with Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX-5) on March 26 that would use DNA testing to verify the familial relationships of children crossing the border. H.R.2219 would “amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to require the DNA testing” and supplements the initiatives in Greene’s immigration bill.