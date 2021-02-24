On the New Book of Daniel podcast for Wed, Feb 24 —
1) Idaho state reps call constituents “nazis” and “brownshirts”
2) Ex-Capitol Police Chief: We had Intel about violence. Mainstream media: No, you didn’t.
3) The oldest bar in Burbank, CA: “We will not comply”
4) SJW Seminar at Coke: “Be less white”
5) AG nominee Merrick Garland doesn’t understand domestic terrorism
Video of protest in front of Diana Lachiondo’s house and in front of Central District Health in Idaho (for story #1): https://youtu.be/Uq_u14FlYzM
Order your very own New Book of Daniel Coffee Mug! Click Here
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth
Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC