On the New Book of Daniel podcast for Wed, Feb 24 —

1) Idaho state reps call constituents “nazis” and “brownshirts”

2) Ex-Capitol Police Chief: We had Intel about violence. Mainstream media: No, you didn’t.

3) The oldest bar in Burbank, CA: “We will not comply”

4) SJW Seminar at Coke: “Be less white”

5) AG nominee Merrick Garland doesn’t understand domestic terrorism

Video of protest in front of Diana Lachiondo’s house and in front of Central District Health in Idaho (for story #1): https://youtu.be/Uq_u14FlYzM

Order your very own New Book of Daniel Coffee Mug! Click Here

NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com

Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel

Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth

Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski

© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC