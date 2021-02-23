“Statesmen may plan and speculate for Liberty, but it is Religion and Morality alone, which can establish the Principles upon which Freedom can securely stand.”–John Adams, letter to Zabdiel Adams (21 June 1776)

The above are timeless quotations from two great men who will never be “canceled,” God-willing! Both understood the importance of God and Judeo-Christian beliefs as the bedrock principles of Western civilization. Let us explore that presumption further.

Governments have been organized that reflect, monitor, and control the cultural norms of the people governed. Logic dictates that those governments would also implement and enforce those cultural norms from a different philosophical framework, partly shaped by their respective religious philosophies. And indeed, that is the case.

The United States was formed as the pinnacle of Western Civilization with a Constitution and body of laws informed and shaped by centuries of political and religious-philosophical analysis. The US grew exclusively from Judeo-Christian roots. Over the last 80 or so years, we have been “convinced” by secularists that Judeo-Christian values have no play in modern America, especially in the public square. But that is not the way the Founders saw it. On the contrary, references to God and the Divine are thoroughly infused in their political and personal writings. And the Constitution they wrote, the government they formed, and the institutions they established were meant to be operated by and for a moral people, as defined by those Judeo-Christian principles.

If you do not believe this to be true, then you need to read, The Christian Life and Character of the Civil Institutions of the United States, by Benjamin Morris. It was written in 1864 and will amaze you when compared to what Americans have been taught about the history of our institutions by secularists over the last 50+ years. Christian concepts and principles infused American institutions from the beginning of the Republic, and the book details how all of our political institutions – federal, state, and local – were conceived, informed by, and operated with full and open acknowledgment and obeisance to God’s will for decades.

The Left (i.e., the Democrat Party) place a high premium on concepts alien to the Founders and Judeo-Christian principles, e.g., diversity, intersectionalism, multi-culturalism, moral relativity, collectivism/socialism, and globalism. Indeed, these are all derivatives of the atheistic and alien philosophy of Marxism. Promoting diversity (and its companion multi-culturalism) perpetuates divisiveness and delays if not prevents the traditional historical magic of assimilation from occurring – especially the adoption of traditional American values. Diversity has become the core motivating ideology that underpins the Black Lives Matter movement and the radical cancel culture that has become the scourge of America over the past year.

The Marxist-founded ACLU has been pitching moral relativity and the removal of Judeo-Christian expression in the public square since its founding in the 1930s, particularly through their ongoing push to secularize the country, especially our public institutions. Perhaps their most significant infiltration of our political system was the deceased US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, who was formerly the ACLU general counsel.

What the Left cannot achieve through the legislative process – especially the removal of Judeo-Christian religious expression from the public square – they seek to obtain via left-wing judges like Bader-Ginsburg. When God is removed from the public square, the authoritarians whose modern home is the Democrat Party can use moral relativity to their advantage when in political power. And as Dostoevsky forewarned, when God is removed from the public square (the equivalent of not existing), anything is possible. Which explains bigly the increasingly sinful and lawless conduct of the political class over the last 50 or more years – and the recent actions of the Biden regime in particular!

The political class is no longer constrained by the Ten Commandments, as their actions in recent years, have clearly shown. Since the Dept of Justice and FBI no longer prosecute any of them (even the most egregious crimes are covered up). The political class has no real constraints on their personal and public behavior. And it shows in their disdain for the Ten Commandments (as stated in Exodus 20):

Thou shalt have no other gods before me. The gods of the political class are clearly Mammon and the associated power, control, and influence that limitless money buys. To understand the motivations of the political class, ALWAYS follow the money! Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. Despite professions of Judeo-Christian belief, paganism continues to influence American culture and the political class. For example, the practice of abortion is a modern derivative of child sacrifice and completely contrary to biblical teachings. The political class also worships gold in the form of coins and bullion. Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain. The incidence of politicians using curse words has increased greatly in recent years. The practice was once considered a political “kiss of death,” but that is no longer the case. This commandment is also broken through lying, deception, and personal vanity, all of which are common characteristics of the political class. Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. The only reason most politicians attend church and synagogue these days is for public appearances purposes. Does anyone seriously believe that the politicians who support late-term abortions are actually practicing Christians? Honor thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee. Living godless lives of sin and debauchery is par for the course for a lot of politicians these days – and a far cry from being obedient to their parents’ wishes. As noted here, the obedience that [people learned as children will serve them well in honoring other authorities such as government, police, and employers. Many politicians have disregarded the lessons of obedience. Thou shalt not kill. Instances of politically-motivated deaths have been on the rise since the Kennedy assassination in 1963. Some are construed as “conspiracy theories,” but the coincidences cannot all be rationalized. And then there are the endless wars that the political class has pursued since the Vietnam era, including Barack Obama’s “death by drone” policy. And what of the 62+ million abortions that the political class has sanctioned since the passage of Roe v. Wade in 1973. Thou shalt not commit adultery. At least “264 cases of sexual harassment in Congress have been settled since 1997, and the total amount awarded in those settlements comes to a grand total of $17,250,854.” Then there were the shenanigans of JFK, LBJ, Bill Clinton in the Oval Office as exemplars of adultery among the political class. Adultery continues unabated. Thou shalt not steal. The political class has been stealing from taxpayers for decades. The practice is second nature. Federal income taxes amount to theft and money-laundering by the political class as they dish out favors to their special interests. Then there are the insider trading activities, the laundering of US foreign aid into private accounts, and the rampant corruption that has been much in the news in recent years. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor. The false framing of President Trump for “collusion with Russia” is a good example of the political class “bearing false witness.” How many abject lies and false accusations have Democrats made against President Trump and his supporters over the last few years? The practice continues as the Biden regime is weaponizing the federal government to pursue “domestic terrorists” (who are nothing more than Trump supporters, for all practical purposes). Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s house, thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife, nor his manservant, nor his maidservant, nor his ox, nor his ass, nor any thing that is thy neighbor’s. Anything desired by members of the political class – and especially their donors and supporters – is fair game and can be bought through redirection of tax dollars, corruption, and/or blackmail. Nothing is beyond their reach.

The above are just a few examples of the disregard the political class holds for the Ten Commandments. One might argue that all men are sinful, but those we elect to govern are supposed to represent the best and most moral among us. And those who egregiously violate those Commandments used to result in public expressions of contrition and resignations from public office. Clearly, those actions have become increasingly rare in recent years, particularly among Democrats (who always seem to close ranks when one of their own is caught out, e.g., Eric Swalwell and Fang Fang!).

Our politicians are a product of the secular society that has evolved in America over the last 80 or so years. Morality, honor, and decency as defined by adherence to the Ten Commandments are decidedly secondary concerns among our political class these days. Is it any wonder that the Biden regime is pursuing authoritarian measures via executive orders and also attacking the First and Second Amendments? These are the actions of Godless people who govern outside the constraints of the US Constitution and without the consent of the citizenry.

“If God does not exist [in the public square and in society at large], then anything is possible.”