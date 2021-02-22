Click Arrow to Listen

We spend an hour having a conversation with Patrick Byrne, who just released a book called “The Deep Rig: How Election Fraud Cost Donald J. Trump The White House.”

Listen as we speak about some of the behind the scenes, a few more in-depth stories about other instances of fraud, and some about the Capitol on January 6.

While sometimes hard to hear, the story is important and you should consider picking up a copy of this book if you can as it tells an honest story that many haven’t heard.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Buy Patrick’s book

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter via PayPal.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."