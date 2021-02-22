Click Arrow to Listen

We spend an hour having a conversation with Patrick Byrne, who just released a book called “The Deep Rig: How Election Fraud Cost Donald J. Trump The White House.”

Listen as we speak about some of the behind the scenes, a few more in-depth stories about other instances of fraud, and some about the Capitol on January 6.

While sometimes hard to hear, the story is important and you should consider picking up a copy of this book if you can as it tells an honest story that many haven’t heard.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Buy Patrick’s book