In a 57-43 vote on Saturday, President Trump was acquitted by the US Senate after his defense team eviscerated the “case” presented by the House Democrat impeachment managers. Every single Democrat point was refuted for all the world to see in short order – using just a few hours’ worth of commentary and damning videos to expose Democrat evidence-tampering, out-of-context quotations, rank hypocrisy (the devastating “fight” video), playing the race card, and lies by omission. Even the Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax that The Hologram and others repeated throughout the campaign last year was thoroughly debunked once and for all. Yet, seven RINO senators must have been asleep at the switch—or filled with visceral and implacable Trump-hatred—as they voted with the lockstep Democrats to convict President Trump. The Trump hatred definitely applies to Pierre Delecto.

It is laughable that the Democrats bray that “Trump is the only president in history to be impeached twice” when the fact that he is the only president to have been twice acquitted is equally true. Not to mention that Nancy Pelosi in less than two years was responsible for half of the impeachments ever made against a president in America’s nearly 240-year history, with the second one being a clearly unconstitutional act!

In their continuing madness and desire to “get Trump,” the Democrats and their operatives in the media are fixated on maintaining the narrative that President Trump was “inciting insurrection” on 6 January at the Capitol. They are attempting to make hay with that execrable floor speech made after the acquittal vote by Mitch McConnell (RINO-KY), as well as the recent public statements by Nikki Haley in which she attacked President Trump. Her phrase “we shouldn’t have followed him” was used in headlines all over the legacy and left-wing media because that supports the Democrats’ narrative that Trump needs to be

broomed from any future political role in America. McConnell’s remarks were far worse, and he implied that the only reason he voted to acquit was because he felt the impeachment to have been unconstitutional to begin with:

McConnell said the former president was “practically and morally responsible” for the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

“This was an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories orchestrated by an outgoing president who seemed determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out,” McConnell said.

McConnell did not just extemporize on the Senate floor; it was a prepared speech. Clearly, McConnell was predisposed against President Trump because there was no “insurrection” at the Capitol, and there was no “incitement to insurrection,” just as the Trump defense team proved. His accusation of a “crescendo of conspiracy theories” associated with election theft is particularly galling, as I have previously detailed extensive evidence of election fraud (here, here, here, and here) that the likes of McConnell and other senators have refused to examine in their rush to “certify” The Hologram on 6 January. There is nothing “conspiratorial” about that evidence! It is real and has been ignored by many elected Republicans. McConnell and the rest simply lie when they claim there is no evidence of massive election fraud. There is no other way to put it.

The Democrats and legacy media also continue to focus on and support the ten RINOs in the House who voted for impeachment and the seven in the Senate who voted to convict, claiming that impeaching Trump was a “bipartisan effort.” Everyone knows that the Republican Party contains RINOs and NeverTrumpers; just look at the fools associated with the Lincoln Project and NeverTrump pundits who exposed themselves over the past four years: George Will, Bret Stephens, David French, Peggy Noonan, John Podhoretz, David Frum, Bill Kristol, etc. The woods are full of NeverTrump Republicans—people who claimed to be “conservative” while bashing the most conservative president in my lifetime.

Other than passing mentions by some legacy media, there is very little attention being given to the censures of most of those House Republicans who voted for impeachment, as well as the nearly instantaneous censure of Richard Burr (RINO-NC) and Bill Cassidy (RINO-LA) after their votes to convict on Saturday. Or the censure of Liz Cheney (RINO-WY), the number three House Republican for her impeachment vote. Some seven of the ten House Republicans who voted for impeachment are already facing declared primary opponents in 2022. Endlessly trumpeting their craven votes against President Trump supports the Democrat-media narrative while ignoring the fact that rank-and-file Republicans are outraged at their political treason. Cheney’s support among Republican voters in Wyoming is just 10%, as one example, with a declared primary challenger for the 2022 primary leading by double digits.

The Democrat-media focus on those RINOs is missing the real story, which is the lock-step Democrat Party that exists from precinct-level all the way to the White House. Every House Democrat voted to impeach; every Democrat senator voted to convict. No local Democrats have come forth with evidence of election fraud. Not a single honorable Democrat at the state level has admitted that governors and secretaries of state have no constitutional authority to change election laws. Yet, that is exactly what transpired in key swing states.

And that’s just for starters. There has not been a Democrat defection from their “Big Lie” narrative anywhere—that there was no systematic election fraud in 2020—despite massive evidence to the contrary (see above links). Also, there is the complete avoidance of any plausible explanation for “The Great Pause” on Election Day night, as well as a steadfast unwillingness to conduct even ONE statewide forensic audit of ballots counted. One would think that the easiest way to prove that election fraud is a “Big Lie” once and for all would be to actually audit the votes, but they won’t do that because they know that their own operatives instigated the fraud! By the way, these two items are statistically impossible: that every Democrat believes there was no election fraud, and that the “Biden surge” in the middle of the night after The Great Pause was a natural occurrence resulting in The Hologram’s win in key swing states. Neither are possible in the real world.

The Democrats have perfected the tactic of retribution: once you’re “in the game” as a Democrat, you adhere to the diktats/narratives from the top, and woe be unto anyone who deviates in the slightest. Bribery, corruption, extortion, and the ever-increasing threat of doxing work wonders in keeping everyone in line. Ask Tulsi Gabbard (a kook, but at least a moderate-sounding Democrat) how her political career is going these days. Fear works wonders.

That’s the real story: the modern Democrat Party has purged all dissent from within over the last 60 years. A “conservative Democrat” is a thing of the past – an oxymoron if there ever was one these days. The Democrat Party reminds me of a mafia crime family organization – complete with enforcers and political hitmen:

Boss: The Hologram at present (the reality is that he is only a mouthpiece).

Underboss: Kamala Harris (strings pulled by others, probably Obama)

Consiglieres: Perkins Coie and other large Democrat law firms

Capos: Cuomo, Whitmer, Newsom, other Democrat governors

Soldiers: legions of “made men” in the DNC, state party organizations, legacy media, academia, Hollywood, nonprofit organizations, inside federal and state agencies (all willing to do their part when called upon for “a piece of the action”)

And THAT is the unwritten story behind the impeachment farce and acquittal. The Democrats are monolithic, speaking with one brain and one voice. No dissension in the ranks whatsoever. They break the rules and make up their own whenever necessary, just like the mafia. For them, it is win at all costs no matter what sins and felonies are committed in order to ensure victory. We saw plenty of proof of that during this latest impeachment gambit of theirs. There simply is no honor or character among the political thieves in the Democrat Party.