The national conversation coming from both sides of the aisle is atrocious. Even prominent Republicans like Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, vice-chair of the National Governor’s Association, accused Donald Trump of inciting violence.

Based on evidence that is plentiful but not reported in legacy media, I have become convinced that the catalyst for people breaking into the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was a false flag. And if that turns out to be the case, every news report or regurgitated accusation that blames Donald Trump – including the sham impeachment charge – is a lie.

A fair number of people tell me they are unfamiliar with the term false flag, so by way of review, a false flag operation is best understood as a deceptive action that hides true intentions. Think of pirates wanting to lure in an approaching ship. They may fly a distress flag or the flag of a friendly country, and when an unsuspecting ship approaches, its crew is caught in the pirates’ trap. The pirates’ flag was false.

False flags have started plenty of wars. In 1788, an unpopular Swedish King, Gustav III, believed a short war with Russia would change public opinion about his unpopular reign. Gustav paid a tailor to make Russian army uniforms and then had his own people wear those uniforms while attacking a Swedish outpost along the Russian border. Voila! This “false flag” operation stirred up decision-makers in Stockholm and Gustav got his war.

In 1939, Hitler wanted to invade Poland. The commander of the Nazi SS, Heinrich Himmler, pulled off a false flag operation by taking prisoners and dressing them in Polish military uniforms. He then staged an “attack” at a German radio station near the Polish border. The prisoners were shot dead while wearing the Polish uniforms, and the resulting photographs of the dead “insurrectionists” were used by Hitler as a reason to invade Poland. And thus began World War II.

Dozens of examples exist but let me point out that the United States is not innocent in all this. In 1962, Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation designed to give the U.S. a reason to invade Cuba. The plan, cooked up by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was for the CIA to shoot down a U.S. warplane or blow up a U.S. warship and blame it on Cuba. President Kennedy rejected the proposal, but the Joint Chiefs maintained a file of 12 possible false flag operations they could use to start a war.

Two years later (after Kennedy’s assassination), the USS Maddox was attacked in the Gulf of Tonkin off the coast of Vietnam by three North Vietnamese torpedo boats. President Lyndon Johnson took to the television that evening asking for a congressional resolution, and three days later, with emotions at a fever pitch, the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution passed unanimously in the House of Representatives. On the other side of the Capitol, only two U.S. Senators voted no. That resolution gave us the Vietnam war.

There’s only one problem. The “Gulf of Tonkin incident” never happened. In 2005 it was revealed by the National Security Agency that the August 4, 1962 attack on the USS Maddox was a fabricated story. No North Vietnamese torpedo boats were anywhere close to the Maddox – and Johnson knew it.

This should infuriate every living soul because that false flag resulted in the death of 1,353,000 people. The story concocted by a few ideological politicians and military leaders and propped up by a willing media killed 282,000 U.S. and allied military personnel, 444,000 North Vietnamese military personnel, and 627,000 North and South Vietnamese civilians. And that doesn’t even touch the untold number of horrific injuries and families torn apart.

All because of a false flag.

Arguments continue to rage about the possibility of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center being a false flag, but that aside, then-Vice President Dick Chaney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld claimed evidence existed that Iraq had stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction and that those weapons needed to go.

Later, the 9/11 Commission noted there was zero evidence for the United States to go to war with Iraq, but that didn’t matter to Chaney and Rumsfeld. They knowingly used false data as a reason to start a war they had planned long before the events of 9/11.

Our most recent false flag?

I’m going to review some evidence with you, and you can decide whether ideological politicians cooked up yet another false flag. Three days before Jan. 6, a 12-page Capitol Police intelligence memo stated there was a likelihood of violence on the day of the Washington D.C. rally. Interestingly, the Capitol Police turned down offers of help from both the National Guard and the FBI.

Even as violence was breaking out at the Capitol, the Capitol Police again refused help from the FBI.

We have video of D.C. police opening gates for people.

We have video of police actively waving people past the security gates, indicating they should approach the Capitol building.

We have video of a rally-goer yelling at police to call for backup to stop people from getting into the Capitol. And yet, the Capitol police stood there, doing nothing.

We have video of Capitol Police letting people walk into the Capitol unimpeded.

The Capitol Police offered no resistance as people scaled walls, broke windows, and climbed into the building. It was so blatant, even Civil Rights groups complained, saying that if it were Black Lives Matter protestors, the crowds would have been treated very differently.

All this presents a question that must be answered: Why did the Capitol police act so passively and let all this happen?

Antifa, BLM, and other infiltrators

We know that after Jan. 6, law enforcement reported that, “Antifa members disguised themselves with pro-Trump clothing to join the DC rioting,” and that the “infiltrators were recognized due to their participation in New York City demonstrations.”

We know extreme Black Lives Matter activists were involved in breaching the Capitol. One BLM activist, John Earle Sullivan, was photographed inside the building, and Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo reportedly showed a video of Sullivan and other BLM and Antifa members in the Capitol saying they were going to, “Burn this s*** down.”

That aligns with Sullivan’s previous behavior. In August of 2020, Sullivan spoke at a BLM rally in Washington D.C., identifying himself with a group called “Insurgence USA,” saying, “We f****** going to burn this sh** down.” He also said, “We gonna rip Trump outta that office right over there,” and, “We ain’t about f****** waiting for the next election, we’re gonna go get that m*****f******. He then led the crowd in a chant, saying, “It’s time for a revolution.”

We know that Sullivan’s group, Insurgence USA, organized a rally on Jan. 6 in Washington D.C., just two miles from the U.S. Capitol. The flyer for their event states, “Must have Tactical gear / bulletproof vest, bring first aid kits and water.”

We know that Sullivan “just happened” to be a few feet away from unarmed U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt as she was shot dead by a “plain-clothed officer” inside the U.S. Capitol.

Another question that should be answered: How did John Sullivan just happen to be interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper the evening of Jan. 6? Think for a moment. How does one just happen to be chosen to be a guest on CNN with Anderson Cooper on the night the Capitol was breached? And again on Good Morning America the next morning?

During Sullivan’s interview on CNN, he said one of the Capitol Police officers was crying as people entered the Capitol. “I remember just looking up and seeing one of them crying, saying they want to go home to their kids.”

“I ended up talking to a few of them,” Sullivan said. “I said ‘Hey, like, we can just make a path for you to get — by no means am I there on the Trump side – the MAGA side – but I don’t want to see people get hurt unnecessarily, especially when there should be a better way to go about it.’ So I told everybody to just let them go, they’re willing to go peacefully.”

We now know that Sullivan lied to Cooper. A video of Sullivan’s escapade into the Capitol shows Sullivan stirring up the crowd to climb up the wall and enter the Capitol, urging people to kick in doors, telling Capitol police that they need to go home, and warning Police officers that they are going to get hurt unless they let the crowd through.

Sullivan was a master manipulator who played both sides, and he did it seamlessly. When he wanted to stir up Trump supporters who became mixed in with the Antifa/BLM insurrectionists, he could be heard leading a chant of “USA! USA!” When police challenged him, he would claim to be part of the press and say, “I’m just recording.”

At one point, Sullivan told someone, “I’ve been to so many riots,” and then his voice became giddy after several obvious instigators rallied the crowd to push through police lines. Sullivan could also be heard yelling, “Push” when he wanted protestors to push through a police line, and he even offered the use of his knife to open locked doors.

When someone said they were going to be arrested, Sullivan said, “It’s just a little jail time,” and, “Don’t worry, you’ll be fine. I do this all the time.”

The ultimate betrayal

Just before Ashli Babbitt was killed, it was Sullivan who told the police, “We want you to go home. I’m recording, and there’s so many people. They’re gonna push their way up here. Bro – I seen people out there get hurt. I don’t want to see you get hurt. We will make a path to get out.” Then Sullivan yelled for the crowd to make a path. As the police acquiesced and started leaving, Sullivan yelled, “I want you to go home!”

Then, after the police left and the doors to the Speaker Lobby became vulnerable, Sullivan yelled, “Go! Go! Let’s go! Get this s***!”

Immediately, two people started breaking the glass windows of the doors. These were the same people I previously described as instigators, and both were dressed in clothing typical of Antifa. As they continued breaking the safety glass, Sullivan saw someone on the other side of the doors holding a gun. Sullivan yelled out, “There’s a gun!” However, for the next 14 seconds, while filming someone’s hands holding the gun, Sullivan does not tell the two who are breaking the glass to stop. He doesn’t say anything to anyone. Later he says he personally wasn’t worried because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

After Ashli Babbitt was shot, Sullivan could be heard taunting the police and apparently attempting to stir the crowd at the same time. Sullivan said, “Are you going to shoot everybody?” Shortly thereafter, Sullivan again seemed to be trying to stir the crowd by yelling, “She dead! She’s dead!”

Additionally, in a separate snippet of video, Sullivan and video journalist Jade Sacker were standing in the Capitol, and Sacker was ecstatic that they made it in. In reply, Sullivan told Sacker, “I was trying to tell you – I couldn’t say much.”

Why not? What couldn’t he say? What did Sullivan know and when did he know it? How much foreknowledge did Sullivan have that the Capitol would be breached?

Why did Insurgence USA schedule a rally two miles from the Capitol on Jan. 6 and instruct attendees to bring tactical gear and wear bulletproof vests?

Why did the Capitol Police turn down all offers for assistance?

Why did Sullivan lie to Anderson Cooper, saying an officer was crying and just wanting to go home and see his kids because of the “scary” crowd in the Capitol?

When Sullivan told the story of the crying policeman, why did he start describing the police officer in third person singular and then switch to third person plural – as if he were recalling a memorized narrative?

Why did Sullivan not tell people breaking the glass on the doors to stop after he saw someone pointing a gun at them?

Why don’t we know the identity of the plain-clothed man who killed Ashli Babbitt?

Why did “fact-checkers” immediately start marking as “false” all reports that BLM and Antifa were among those who breached the Capitol when evidence for making such a decision could not yet have been evaluated?

Why were BLM and Antifa members encouraging Trump supporters to commit acts of violence?

Why did BLM and Antifa members manipulate Capitol Police using veiled threats of violence so they would let crowds through or, worse yet, leave?

Why would Joe Biden deliver a well-crafted speech labeling what happened an “insurrection” so soon after the violence occurred?

Why, on the next day, would Nancy Pelosi call for Trump’s immediate removal from office?

Why would Leftist politicians and legacy media immediately start calling for all Trump supporters to be “de-programmed?”

Our government had no qualms about generating a false report of an attack on a U.S. warship in 1964 that resulted in the deaths of more than a million people.

Our government had no qualms lying to us about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction so they could invade and start a war in the middle east.

You, the reader, can think through the facts presented above – as well as consider how such an event might have been planned.

After pulling off false flag events like Vietnam and Iraq, coordinating a few BLM and Antifa members to infiltrate a “Stop the Steal” rally and goad patriots into storming the Capitol would be a piece of cake. And the icing on that cake is blaming it all on President Trump so they can quickly send up more articles of impeachment before evidence like what’s been presented above can be examined.

In closing, I urge you to consider again why Sullivan’s group organized a protest two miles from the Capitol on Jan. 6 that required bullet-proof vests.

Then watch Sullivan’s video, and be sure to consider carefully his changing demeanor as he moves throughout the Capitol.

Then ask yourself why Sullivan couldn’t say much to Jade Sacker before they breached the Capitol.

Then consider the likelihood of a false flag having occurred on Jan. 6.

