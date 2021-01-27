Pelosi’s 2019 H.R.1 bill could bring a sea-change in the way elections are conducted. Currently, much of election law is left to the local jurisdiction of the state legislatures. H.R.1 outlines sweeping changes that would mean a consequential shift in election laws and rules from local control to federal control. In its own words, the document states that its overarching goals are to “expand[s] voter registration and voting access and limits removing voters from voter rolls.” In many ways, it seeks to “legitimize many of the questionable practices put into place during the 2020 election, interfering with the states’ ability to make determinations on those practices.”

A Jan. 26 conversation on Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic with former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline of the Amistad Project/Thomas More Society wrestles with how to guard against future election fraud. The pandemic seems to have been used as an excuse by government officials who circumvented state legislatures to change important election laws. Changes were made in key swing states with deadlines, mail-in ballots, absentee ballots, polls monitoring, and more. Dr. Peter Navarro, former Director in the Office of Trade and manufacturing and Assistant to President Trump, wrote a series of volumes as part of his final election report, which showed substantial evidence of how, he maintains, the 2020 election was stolen. UncoverDC wrote a series of articles on those Volumes, which can be found here, here, and here.

Kline firmly believes that the road to ensuring election integrity will be a “long-term effort.” He says that, since Bush v Gore, the Democrats have been pushing to “institutionalize” election law at the federal level. In other words, the pandemic was just what they needed to finally open the floodgates they have long wished to unleash their plan to federalize election laws.

A focus of the Amistad Project is discussed in detail in the Dec. 14 report called “The Legitimacy and Effect of Private Funding in Federal and State Electoral Processes” prepared by J.R. Carlson for Phill Kline and the Thomas More Society. The report studied how high tech partnerships, like the one run by Mark Zuckerberg mentioned in Dr. Navarro’s Volume ll, The Art of the Steal report, invested over $400 million in facilitating the management and implementation of local elections.

“Moreover,” Kline says, “executive officials in swing states facilitated, through unique and novel contracts, the sharing of private and sensitive information about citizens within those states with private interests, some who actively promote leftist candidates and agendas.”

Originally, when Amistad started their investigations in 2019, the focus was on the digital vulnerabilities of state election systems as shown in the Antrim County case in Michigan and under continuing scrutiny by lawyer Sidney Powell’s lawsuits against Dominion Voting Systems. However, with the onset of Covid-19, the Amistad Project “began witnessing troubling efforts to undermine the integrity of 2020 by assaulting laws designed to protect the integrity of the absentee ballot.”

Bannon argues that the way to raise public awareness is to “deliver the receipts” and “low-hanging fruit” (evidence of election fraud) during the upcoming impeachment trial of President Trump.

The problem with that tactic is not only the fact that, as Kline reminds, an “impeachment trial might not be the best forum for that because of how rules are set and because of how it is limited in time” but also because public awareness campaigns like that have been tried on multiple occasions in the past few months.

The American public has grown weary of such displays of infighting from Congress and may well tune it all out. The Navarro Report, President Trump’s address to the nation, his speech at the ellipse, lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s multiple press conferences are all examples of information that was delivered and fell flat. The time for all talk, no action is over. Facts alone do not seem to have turned the tide.

How do we move the need on election integrity?

Bottom line, local and state laws were changed unconstitutionally in key swing states that contributed materially to the results of the 2020 election. Kline says that the only way to ensure future elections’ integrity effectively is through legal discovery and court decisions. He says that specific, long-term legal efforts must be pursued to effectively hold local officials and legislatures accountable. The Amistad project plans to do a comprehensive deep dive “across the nation” into the state legislatures. The project will take cases to trial that address the unconstitutional changes that states made during the November election. The goal will be to ensure that existing state laws cannot again be circumvented. All citizens must be assured that their votes are counted and counted properly.

A cause as important as election integrity demands uncommon commitment. The hard work from people like those associated with the Amistad Project, True the Vote, Legiscan, Scott Presler’s incredible action items, and the newly formed apolitical PAC associated with Sidney Powell seem to be the only way to move the needle on real election reform. Thomas Edison once said, “Genius is one percent inspiration, ninety-nine percent perspiration.” Maybe everyday Americans will become motivated by this crucible moment to do the work of holding their local officials accountable for the very laws that will give them the voice they deserve.