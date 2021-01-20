Today, at Andrews Air Force Base, President Donald J. Trump made his final departure from Air Force One, where he and the First Lady walked out to greet the crowd, as they chanted in unison, “We Love You, We Love You.”

He took to the stage and immediately told the crowd he loved them too, “from the bottom of my heart,” adding that it has been an incredible four years, and “we have accomplished so much together.” As he thanked his family, friends, staff, and others for their hard work and for being in attendance today, he remarked how no one understands how truly hard his family has worked for our country these past four years.



President Trump invited the First Lady to join him, mentioning that she has been a woman of grace and beauty. She briefly spoke, thanking everyone for their love and support, saying, “it was her greatest honor to be the First Lady. God bless you all, God bless your families, and God bless this beautiful nation.”

Trump ran through his list of accomplishments, noting that what his administration has achieved has been amazing by any standard. He said, “We rebuilt the US military, we created a new force called Space Force, a major achievement for a regular administration,” adding that his administration was anything but regular. He mentioned his great work looking out for and taking care of our nation’s veterans, where his approval rating is at an all-time high, and vaccine development.

He noted his administration had offered the best tax cut and reform in our country’s history, adding that he hopes the Biden team doesn’t raise taxes. He quipped, but if they do, “I told you so.”

In speaking of the country’s favorable job numbers, he credited regulation cuts made by his administration, adding, “If not for the pandemic, we would have seen employment numbers like we’ve never seen before.” Trump commented that despite the Chinavirus, the U.S. has a stock market that is higher now than it was at its highest point prior to the virus, adding that if everything is left alone, we will see incredible numbers coming in. He asked that we remember his administration when we see these incredible numbers, noting that, having now rebuilt the market twice, elements of our economy are set to “be a rocketship up,” adding “we’ve left it all on the field. We don’t have to say in a month, ‘if we only worked a little harder’ . . . you can’t work harder than we’ve worked.”

In closing, President Trump said the best is yet to come, commenting, “I will always fight for you, I will be watching, I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they have the foundation to do something really spectacular. And again, we put it in a position like it’s never been before despite the worst plague to hit since 1917, over 100 years ago. And I couldn’t have done it without you. So just a goodbye, we love you and we will be back in some form. We will see you soon.”