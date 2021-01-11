By Stu Cvrk and Larry Schweikart

Part IV of a Four Part Series

Part I HERE

Part II HERE

Part III HERE

Were the Chinese Involved in the 2020 Election Fraud?

Massive election irregularities during the 2020 election have been exposed in sworn depositions from many witnesses in state hearings, technical data analyses performed by statistical experts, many written depositions in several lawsuits affidavits were sworn under threat of perjury, and many videos that captured election fraud criminality.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe recently confirmed in an interview with CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge that Communist China (along with other nations) interfered in the 2020 presidential election. A report detailing that foreign interference is due out within weeks.

The key goal of the Chicom election meddling campaign is to essentially effect a political coup in the United States because President Trump’s foreign policy has directly threatened the Chicoms’ long-term goal of world domination. An election fraud panel discussed that coup in this highly revealing video.

Warnings about Chinese interference in the 2020 election was made by President Trump’s National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien back in September. O’Brien stated that “… the Chinese have taken the most active role … and [has] the most massive program to influence the United States politically … I am not going to go into all the intelligence, but the massive activities of the Chinese and cyber realm, it’s really an extraordinary thing that we’re facing. We’ve never seen anything like it. It was nothing like this in the Cold War with the Soviets.” Chicom election meddling includes the use of hackers, fake social media accounts, and bot farms, as well as the exploitation of fellow travelers with the legacy media, to influence U.S. voters and decision-makers.

Back in September, Facebook removed a network of over 180 China-based fake accounts, some of which were apparently attempting to influence the U.S. presidential election. Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Security Policy for Facebook posted on the official FB blog that the accounts were removed because they were “inauthentic” and “posted content both in support of and against presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Donald Trump” in attempting to influence the American electorate. Facebook defines “inauthentic” as being false accounts established on behalf of a foreign or government entity to convey propaganda.

Other Big Tech companies have been penetrated by the Chicoms to influence U.S. public opinion in recent years. As detailed here, YouTube has hired several Chinese software engineers with direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party. It is thus no surprise that YouTube has censored political speech of pro-Trump voices – a practice that began during the 2020 campaign and has accelerated since Election Day. As reported here, in September, Facebook hired “six employees [who] previously worked for the state-backed Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei,” which may explain why Facebook postings of the Hunter Biden laptop and subsequent revelations by Biden family business partner Tony Bobulinski were censored by Facebook before the election.

And not to be outdone, Twitter hired Dr. Fei-Fei Li as an independent advisor back in May. She was previously a vice president at Google and an artificial intelligence expert with ties to the CCP’s ubiquitous United Front Work Department. Of course, it is entirely coincidental that Twitter’s meddling with pro-Trump Twitter accounts somehow accelerated from that point on, and the President’s own tweets about the transparently obvious election fraud have been flagged routinely since Election Day with the phrase, “This claim about the election fraud is disputed.” Oddly, Joe Biden’s tweets about having “won the election” do not receive the same flagging even though plenty of people dispute his claims based on solid evidence of massive election fraud!

The Chinese have been developing their political influence operations for years, as summarized here:

Years before the advent of Facebook and Twitter, Beijing initiated a well-resourced and multi-pronged campaign to positively influence public opinion about China worldwide and neutralize potential threats to the regime’s carefully crafted international image. Such efforts began with relatively benign person-to-person exchanges and the cultivation of discreet relationships with influential U.S. business executives and decision makers. In the intervening years, these efforts have expanded to include disinformation; coercion; threats of retaliation; clandestine operations and the weaponization of the West’s regulatory, legal and lobbying loopholes. … [T]hey seek to achieve political outcomes in the United States and other democracies that are beneficial to Beijing.

In April 2020, the Chicoms honed their direct election meddling techniques in South Korea’s national election, sweeping the leftist party of incumbent President Moon Jae-in to an overwhelming victory despite evidence of unprecedented election irregularities that were detailed in an independent report entitled, Fraud in South Korea’s April 2020 Elections. The irregularities discussed in the report were categorized as follows: Digital/Electronic manipulation of the vote, National Election Commission (NEC) Server (with firewalls from Huawei!), manipulation of QR codes for validating individual votes, use of counterfeit ballots, ballot ‘chain of custody’ problems, statistically improbable voting patterns, and ‘early’ voting’ versus ‘election day’ voting result inconsistencies. This report comments on Chicom involvement in the fraud in that South Korean election:

The April 15, 2020 election rigging allegations claim that China played a direct role in the election rigging scheme, to include technical aspects such as computer hacking and Big Data analysis. Huawei hardware in the election infrastructure also has been cited in these allegations. China could have deployed the necessary technical expertise to manipulate vote totals or otherwise assist with rigging the April 2020 election. China arguably had motivation, opportunity, access, and expertise [to do so].

Note that the “irregularities” in the South Korea national elections are exactly the same kinds of irregularities found during the US election on November 3rd. But what evidence exists of direct PRC influence in the 2020 election this year besides the general allegations of cyber hacking, bot farms, and fake social media accounts noted above? Here are several pertinent reports:

*Bulk ordering of fake US ballots. There is a video at this link that contains an audio recording in Mandarin Chinese of a phone call request for 5.4 million fake ballots to be produced by a Chinese factory in Kwangtung, China.

*Fake ballots transshipped to the US. Attorney Sidney Powell confirmed in an interview with NTD News’s Sean Lin that she has collected evidence of fake ballots that were printed in China, and that fraudulent ballots were still being intercepted crossing the U.S. border as late as December 3rd.

*Chicom funding of the Facebook Fact Checker. As reported here, a key Facebook political fact-checker, Lead Stories, is partially paid by TikTok, a social media platform run by a Chinese company that owes its allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party.

*Compromised ballot marking devices. A detailed report here examined the complex relationships three key voting systems companies that have featured largely in major allegations of voter fraud: Smartmatic, Sequoia Voting Systems, and Dominion Voting Systems. There are Chinese connections to Dominion Voting Systems, as summarized in that article:

Staple Street Capital, a private equity firm located in New York, purchased Dominion in 2018, according to a press release. The securities firm that arranged the transaction, UBS Securities LLC, is a division of UBS Americas Inc., which ultimately falls under UBS Group AG, a company listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange. Three out of four board members of UBS Securities LLC are Chinese, at least one of whom appears to reside in Hong Kong.

*Chinese-made modems used by Dominion. Chinese-made Edevice CellGo cellular modems are used by Dominion Voting Systems, which provided remote access to Dominion servers, as reported here. Furthermore, NBC News reported that a team of election security experts from the advocacy group National Election Defense Coalition found that at least three dozen voter machines were connected to the internet on November 3rd.

*Other Chinese components in U.S. voting systems. An October 2019 report to the House Homeland Security Committee detailed that 19% of components in US voting systems came from China, Russia, or both. The use of foreign components presents major security risks for hacking and direct meddling.

*Dominion Systems technician worked for a CCP military proxies. As reported here, the “Core Infrastructure Manager of Information Technology at Dominion Voting Systems previous worked a China Telecom,” which “has been identified by the U.S. Department of Defense as having collaborated with the country’s military for over two decades.”

Chinese ownership interests in Dominion Systems, employment of Chinese technicians with PLA-related experience, use of Chinese-made components including modems for internet access in U.S. voting systems, Chinese-produced fake ballots, and forensic evidence of external access (hacking/meddling) of voting systems during the election are not simply coincidences. They are evidence of Chinese meddling in the 2020 election.

China’s New Best Friends

Chicom influence operations in the U.S. transcend involvement in corrupting American cultural institutions like the media, Hollywood and Academia. In recent years, they have become much bolder in providing funding and support for their preferred candidates and political causes favorable to Chinese interests. Let us examine some examples.

The Chicoms have been funding and organizing much of the civil unrest and rioting in American cities over the past nine months:

China had a central role in providing financial support, structural assistance, ideological manifestos, and mass and social media propaganda tools to America-hating radicals who are intent on destroying this nation and its people’s way of life.

And they are not shy about soliciting donations from Americans and others to augment Chicom “direct investment”! On the webpage for Black Futures Lab, a project of Black Lives Matter founder Alicia Garza, donations are directly solicited for the Chinese Progressive Association, a 501c3 non-profit organization (!) that is a Chicom-controlled front organization.

Much of that support has been funneled through domestic Communist organizations, including the 66,000-member Democratic Socialists of America (closely aligned with Antifa), World Workers Party, Revolutionary Communist Party, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. All of these organizations have been involved in organizing and funding the riots across the nation this year.

There were other aspects of Chinese meddling in US domestic riots in 2020. According to Radio Free Asia, the Chicoms leveraged the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, to find sympathetic Americans willing to participate in riots instigated by BLM and Antifa:

The Second Department of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which is the PLA’s intelligence unit, sent staff members from a large network company, with fake IDs, to China’s Consulate in Houston. Those technicians used a large video platform’s backend data to identify people who might participate in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and ANTIFA’s protests and then created and sent them customized videos on how to organize riots and how to do promotions.

The Chicoms frequently buy influence by offering their targets sweetheart deals to make them favorably disposed to Beijing, and they often use family members to reach their real target. This is exactly what happened with Hunter Biden and the first of his big China deals with BHR Partners. We learned much more about that deal from Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter’s partners. He and Bobulinski knew that their Chinese “partners” were directly connected to the Chicom intelligence services. Joe Biden got a cut on everything, according to the emails on Hunter’s laptop and disclosures by Tony Bobulinski, making Hunter Biden a middleman and bagman between the Chicoms and his father – exactly the Chicoms’ preferred modus operandi for corrupting U.S. politicians.

The Chicoms target U.S. politicians who need money for campaign contributions (and/or to deal with debt issues) – younger ones like Eric Swalwell as “future investments,” and older ones like Bill Clinton for direct and timely influence. As reported by Epoch Times, these influences and spying operations have been used by the Chicoms for decades to undermine the U.S. political system and advance policies favorable to Beijing’s goals and objectives.

Another facet of the massive and ongoing Chicom political influence operation in the U.S. is via the China-U.S. Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), which was founded in Hong Kong in 2008. “Over the past decade, CUSEF has been one of the most prominent Chinese entities funding lobbying efforts in the United States: from 2010 to the present, at least seven U.S. firms have maintained contracts with CUSEF for lobbying and public relations services.” Included in that list is the Podesta Group (major Democrat player), Fontheim International LLC (climate change lobbying), Covington and Burlington LLP (direct lobbying of U.S. Congress in support of Chinese interests), and Capitol Counsel LLC (for the direct influence of U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress). Additional details of CUSEF lobbying activities directed at the U.S. Congress, elite opinion and state and local officials in the US can be found here and are summarized as follows:

CUSEF’s extensive contracts with U.S. lobbying and public relations firms—contracts involving both sums and a breadth of activities difficult to reconcile with those of a genuine non-profit civic foundation—represent a sort of “lobbying laundering,” in which a nominally independent third-party organization acts as a primary agent for funding and managing lobbying efforts on behalf of the PRC.

The Chicoms have embraced the environmentalist movement as a cynical ploy to achieve several goals: (1) wreak havoc on the U.S. and world economies, (2) further infiltrate and control the environmentalist movement, which is a major part of the Democrat coalition, and (3) divert attention from Chicom complicity in the spread of the coronavirus around the world, incarceration of over a million Uyghur Muslims in “re-education” camps, and continued saber-rattling by threatening an invasion of Taiwan. Co-opting the green movement is aptly summarized by Canada’s National Post here:

[T]he environmentalists are the CCP’s useful idiots. The government not only monitors their activities to ensure their compliance with policy, it also directs the environmentalists’ agenda via its de facto control over their use of funds and even through its staff. Energy Foundation China, for example, is headed by Ji Zou, a Chinese national with a long career as a senior official in China’s government, including during its climate negotiations for the Paris Agreement. Zou, as a paymaster for the Western environmentalists, decides what projects to fund, thus enabling him to effectively solicit work desired by his former employers in Beijing from the Western environmental organizations, who give the regime their imprimatur of legitimacy.

Lastly, the Chicoms have had great success in influencing (and corrupting?) the governors of several U.S. states through agri-business dealings and the use of Chicom-funded cultural activities. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made reference to a list of US governors on a “CCP influence list” during a speech to the National Governors Association (NGA) on Feb 8:

I was being invited to the U.S.-China Governors’ Collaboration Summit. It was an event co-hosted by the National Governors Association and something called the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship and Foreign Countries. Sounds pretty harmless.

What the invitation did not say is that the group – the group I just mentioned – is the public face of the Chinese Communist Party’s official foreign influence agency, the United Front Work Department.

He then referred to a Chinese Communist Party think tank report that categorized U.S. state governors according to whether they were “hardliners, friendly, or unclear/unknown.” Where any of those governors shocked to find their names listed as friendly to Beijing? Certainly, some of their constituents might have been shocked to have learned that.

Conclusion: When did Chinese Interference in American Elections Start?

The history of Chinese aggression toward the U.S. economically has been a fact of life for over 30 years. In the last two decades, the Chinese have made overt and successful overtures to integrate Americans with their economy and technological base to overtake the U.S. economy. At the same time, they have been industrious at influencing Hollywood with outright takeovers, investments, and the attraction of a mass market for films. This has given them both direct and indirect access to American culture in the form of constantly portraying Russia as the international villain while completely ignoring the threat and human-rights violations of China itself. The PRC has both established propaganda organs inside the United States while wooing American universities to China under the auspices of “cultural exchange” and the advancement of science. Most obvious of all, the Chinese have embarked upon a program of either influencing or outright bribing American politicians for pro-PRC policies in Washington.

As a result, the Chinese had the means, motive, and opportunity to affect the 2020 election – far more than did Russia. Whether the Chinese Communist Party and Democrat Party were actually in cahoots with each other during the 2020 campaign season and its aftermath is irrelevant, as their main goal was identical—getting rid of arch-enemy Donald Trump. That their respective propaganda campaigns and election meddling toward that end, fed off each other’s efforts was only coincidental, n’est-ce pas?

But did the Chinese have the same means, motive, and opportunity in 2016? The answer is a resounding yes. Donald Trump’s emergence constituted an existential threat to Chinese world dominance. Already in 2016, the Chicoms had several Washington insiders in their grip, directly or indirectly. History may well show that not only was the 2020 election stolen with Chinese help, but that the 2016 election was very nearly stolen—and that the subsequent “Russia Hoax” that at least partially impeded Donald Trump’s term was aided, encouraged, and often paid for by Chinese interests.