As many of you have likely already experienced, social media companies and tech oligarchs have taken swift and decisive action to silence dissenting voices. It wasn’t a matter of “if”, it was a matter of “when.”

Thankfully, UncoverDC remains fully committed to continuing to provide our readers with honest journalism, despite what Silicon Valley and others complicit in this act of tyranny choose to do.

Yesterday, along with millions of others, my social media presence on Facebook and Twitter was erased. We have contingencies in place for this, as we had long been expecting this day.

Before I share the links to where all of you can find UncoverDC content and various social media streams, I want to again assure you that UncoverDC will remain steadfast and will continue providing you with investigative journalism, news, and opinion. We are committed to this goal and are hosted on a free-speech platform; that means our hosting company has committed to allowing all voices on their service.

Please share our articles with your friends and family, via email, printout, or on the free speech friendly platforms you will find in the LinkTree below. I know this is an uncertain time for many, but please lean on us here at UDC to continue providing you the standard of journalism you have come to expect from us throughout the past few years. We will get through this, and they will not silence truthful information.

“The time is coming when everything that is covered up will be revealed, and all that is secret will be made known to all. Whatever you have said in the dark will be heard in the light, and what you have whispered behind closed doors will be shouted from the housetops for all to heal” Luke 12:2-3

Click here for a LinkTree to where you can find us!

Warmly,

Tracy Beanz