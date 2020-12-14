According to research by the international Anti-Counterfeiting Group (ACG), last year 31 percent of shoppers unintentionally bought fake products online—up from 24 percent in 2018.

Counterfeiting is big business. Twenty-three percent of those items were bought through social media sites like Facebook and Instagram via posts or sponsored advertisements. ACG discovered big brand names like Dooney and Burke, Calvin Klein, Nike, and Tommy Hilfiger had been impersonated in sponsored social media posts. The adverts feature real photographs of retailers’ stock in the posts with branded images. When consumers click through the link, it takes them to a scam website that looks the same as the retailer’s but has a different URL. Phil Lewis from ACG expressed concern because, “in the midst of a pandemic, more people are opting to shop online from the safety of their own home.”

One account, under the name of Brand Store Clearance Online, posted sponsored advertisements on Facebook, with a page for Under Armour and another for Tommy Hilfiger. Chinese company Shenzhen Global Egrow E-Commerce Co., Ltd., a repeat offender in IP theft, uses images to sell knock-off replicas via fashion sites it operates including Dress Lily, Rose Wholesale, Rose Gal, Sammy Dress, Zaful, Nasty Dress, Twinkle Deals, and Trends Gal.

Here, Dress Lily takes a picture of a $31.99 sweatshirt from the Ivory Ella brand—a company that donates some of its profits to help save elephants. Dress Lily puts in its own watermark to add to the illusion of authenticity. Another example finds Sammy Dress is using Instagram influencer Kome Osalor’s images. And on another, an Instagram user’s face was cut off to be used by Sammy Dress.

Facebook

Facebook earns most of its revenue from ads. Its rules prohibit stolen pictures and “deceptive, false or misleading content,” yet, advertisers continue to pilfer images from across the web, including from Instagram (Facebook-owned) or Etsy, using them to bait-and-switch users into buying poorly made imitations. This happened to an UncoverDC staffer, who got no resolution from complaints. She was left footing the bill for a low quality, fake Dooney and Burke pocketbook, that was not the same as the image from the ad. Facebook frequently fails to act when users are aggrieved. Chris Jarvis reported six cases of intellectual property theft and Facebook replied with over 100 auto-responses. Her complaints were left without resolution. Facebook says they review every advertisement before it is published on the website, so it may be the case that some fraudsters are working around this via middlemen like MeetSocial the “No. 1 agency for Facebook marketing in China.” Its clients include all the sub-companies associated with Global Egrow. It says they use “profound understanding of Facebook and Instagram” to help Chinese companies build their reputations and attract sales overseas. Still, that does not make up for poor customer support and auto-responses by Facebook customer service. In response, Facebook groups like “Knock Off Nightmares” (30,889 likes), “Rose wholesale Scam” (3,596 likes) “Sammy Dress, Rose Gal, Rose wholesale Is a Scam,” have popped up and people are sharing photos of how their Facebook-advertised order is a poor representation of the advertised photo.

Previously, Facebook was not prepared to get involved in instances where users were unhappy with a product bought via a Facebook ad. Even if thousands of people feel like they got the wrong item, the company said it is not technically a violation of Facebook’s guidelines. In 2016, Facebook’s then Vice President of Ad Pages Andrew Bosworth told Buzzfeed that the company was sifting through more than 50 million active businesses on the platform to identify which were “delivering products and services that are overwhelmingly unsatisfactory to people.”

