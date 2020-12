Click Arrow to Listen

There has been a hack of seemingly the entire US government. All of the agencies using Solar Wind, as well as a new report released that proves machine fraud in Michigan, on the day they meet to vote their electors. It’s crazy town in the United States today and the podcast goes over it ALL. Please also consider supporting UncoverDCas we have just released payment tiers!

DO NOT MISS THE SHOW!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Antrim, Michigan Forensics Report

CISA