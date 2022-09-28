LIVE! Dark to Light with Frank and Beanz

The show is LIVE and in color for you today, folks, as our friends and producers down in Florida have closed up shop for Hurricane Ian.

The show starts at 8:30 AM ET!

Beanz and UncoverDC have been de-platformed from Patreon and Paypal! Please consider a monthly subscription (with cool perks!) to UncoverDC (http://uncoverdc.com/support) or to Beanz on SubscribeStar (http://subscribestar.com/tracybeanz)

For one-time donations:

https://givesendgo.com/UncoverDC

https://buy.stripe.com/9AQ9AQ55Q3CA0CY6oo

Hit up the brand-new Dark to Light Telegram room! https://t.me/+JCZFDntFNLA2NDBh

To find us on every social and links to everything else, go to http://linktree.com/UncoverDC