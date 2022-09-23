Dark To Light: They Need to Prove the Inventory

Boy, is there a lot going on! We start the show with Universal Basic Income and move right into a hit by the Miami Herald on Florida Governor Ron Desantis. Then, it’s on to court news with a detail of the civil lawsuit filed in NY against Donald Trump and his family. From there, it’s over to the Special Master and finally, we close out with some clips of ignorant elected officials.

It’s a great way to end the week!

Click Arrow to Listen

or you can listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!