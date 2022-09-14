The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 14, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Biteme is facing a strike of 60,000 railroad workers and possible new West Coast ports shutdown.

2) Trump’s legal team finally had an effective response according to Robert Barnes, hammering home the points of the Presidential Records Act and the President’s power to declare records private and declassified.

3) Another MAGA wins a primary, this time Don Bolduc for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire. Yertle and his minions put a lot into his opponent’s race. Too bad, so sad.

BREAKING: Retired U.S. Army General — Don Bolduc wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire Don served 10 tours in Afghanistan. He survived both a bomb blast, and a helicopter crash and was awarded five Bronze Star medals, and two Purple Hearts pic.twitter.com/OuYPwY9uBm — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 14, 2022

4) Peter Thiel, “wokeness is the new Wahhabism.”

5) Why are we embracing and celebrating degenerates? Got me.

6) A TIPP poll says that by 2:1, Americans see the Rutabaga as the “divider in chief.”

And what are you gonna do about it?

7) Igor Danchenko was a paid FBI informant in March 2017, meaning the FascistBI and Mulehead all knew the dossier was dog turds at that time.

8) Speaking of the FascistBI, the Stasi raided Mike Lindell, seizing his phone.

9) Kenneth Starr, the Special Prosecutor who investigated President Bill Clinton, died at age 76.

10) “Sloth” Durham’s inquiry appears to wind down as his grand jury expires.

-Told ya so. Sloth Durham was put into place to make sure no one ever got to the truth about FBI/DoJ/Mulehead complicity in the fraudulent “muh Russia” hoax.

11) Republicans have taken the lead in senate races in Nevada and Georgia. (Psst: Soon, you’ll see leads for Masters in AZ and the Wizard of Oz in PA, meaning a 53-47 senate.)

12) In New Hampshire district 1, 25-year-old Trump-endorsed Karoline Leavitt ran away with the primary despite $5 million in spending (folks, this is a House race) in smear ads by Kevin McCarthy & the GOPe elites.

-This marked a clean sweep of conservatives in New England. Take that, ya scatterlickers!

13) And this in keeping with the New England victories, Robert Burns (MAGA) has won the race for New Hampshire’s 2nd CD.

14) Our own Tracy Beanz has been “condemned” as part of a “leper colony” of local elected leaders by the South Carolina GOP.

-CONGRATULATIONS, TRACY!!!

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) August inflation was worse than expected at 8.3%, real wages -3%

16) This caused the markets to tank, with the NASDAQ falling 4%.

17) And this caused CNN to cut away from the Biteme inflation reduction party as stocks crashed.

18) We now have the “Climate Industrial Complex,” with an “urgent” media role in “climate disinformation,” according to hearings this week.

19) War and industrial supply chains. It ain’t gonna improve. “The U.S. got very rich by doing QE. But the license for QE came from the “lowflation ” regime enabled by cheap exports coming from Russia and China.”

-Naturally, the top of the global economic food chain – the U.S. – doesn’t want the lowflation regime to end, but if Chimerica and Eurussia are over as unions, the lowflation regime will have to end, period.

20) The 30-year fixed mortgage rates have risen to 6.28%, up 3.63% since President Trump.

🚨JUST IN: The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumps to 6.28%. 30 Year Fixed Mortgage Rates: Jan 2021 — 2.65%

Sep 2022 — 6.28% pic.twitter.com/WeTJiXNSo2 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 13, 2022

21) Predictably, mortgage apps fell to the lowest level since 1997.

22) The Rutabaga will announce a $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at the Detroit Auto Show.

-Dunno, will they have rolling brownouts during this time?

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

23) British cycling champion Rob Wardell died “suddenly” after cardiac arrest. Don’t suppose they’ll tell us if he was vaxxed.

24) So-called “far right” leader Gioria Meloni is about to win Italy’s general election next week. (Hint: when Hoax News media even in France calls someone “far right,” they are likely just slightly conservative.

25) France has introduced a widespread energy plan that . . . wait for it . . .caps energy prices. Yeah, that will encourage more production. These people don’t have the brain cells of a sea urchin.

26) Hungarian women will be required to listen to a baby’s heartbeat before they can have an abortion.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

27) The Emmys viewership cratered to an all-time low of 5.9 million.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

28) We are starting to get real research in “accepted” journals on the vaxxes, and wherever you go, the results aren’t good for vaxxes. This study conducts a “risk-benefit assessment” and five ethical arguments against mandates at universities.

29) Another new study confirms vax-related myocarditis deaths.

And finally…

30) And finally, genetically modified purple tomatoes are set to hit the market.

-Prince would be greatly pleased.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

