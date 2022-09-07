The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 7, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Generally, I pay little attention to the Hunter Biteme story. It would take a lot for anyone in the Department of Injustice to touch this human analwart, but . . . now a CNN reporter says there are “serious questions” about the FascistBI’s treatment of Hunter and that it “shouldn’t be a partisan issue.”

-Well, it is. The only question is, is this being fed now to people because the Fourth Reich speech and the student loan stupidity are looking very bad . . . and it’s time to ditch the Rutabaga? We’ll see.

2) One indicator of how bad the Fourth Reich speech was can be seen as the White House struggles to walk back Rutabaga’s condemnation of half of America.

3) The Wizard of Oz said he would have certified Biteme as President, thereby seriously damaging his campaign. He was already underperforming among MAGA and Republicans.

4) A long-time DemoKKKrat Virginia Delegate, Mark Keam, has resigned, setting up a special election for his seat.

5) As Robert Cahaly (Trafalgar Polling) found last weekend, student debt forgiveness is a losing issue. Most Americans support it until they learn even one tradeoff—then they oppose it.

6) As I predicted, you’ll see more and more of these: the 10th Circuit Court issued a restraining order stopping Colorado’s weapon and magazine ban.

7) Cankles says she doesn’t plan on running for President again.

The world rejoices.

8) The useless Bulwark, founded by failures, complains that Republican voters are now foreign policy doves. No blood for Ukraine, toadstools.

9) In New Mogadishu (SF), drug-addicted transients are taking over entire neighborhoods while the city fiddles.

10) So NOW they’re concerned: New Mogadishu will spend $14 billion filtering nutrients from human feces to stop the growth of algae bloom blamed for killing fish.

-People? Ok, to wipe out. Fish, oh nooooooooo.

11) With the electric grid under “critical strain,” Kollyfornia activated . . . wait for it . . . gas powered generators.

12) File under “exercise works.” A cellular “waste product” rejuvenates cancer-fighting immune cells.

13) A four-star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to fight.

-Or, in some cases, they are obese and criminal.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) U.S. mortgage rates rose above 6%.

15) Some cities no longer may be viable if they are relying on “hyper-globalization” and “hyper-financialization.”

16) In Kollyfornia, wildfires and blackout fears “create conflict” for electric car users.

-Shocked, I tell ya.

17) Governor Gruesome Newsom says the blackout threat is real, and he urges customers to conserve.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) Ireland has fined Instagram, owned by Fascistbook (Meta/Beta . . . “Meta” means death in Hebrew), $400 million for mishandling children’s data.

19) An Irish teacher was jailed after refusing to use preferred (illegitimate) pronouns.

20) The collapse of foreign coverage in the Hoax News media shilling for Ukraine.

21) Democracy is in decline internationally (free countries drop by 19%). Then you have the Rutabaga’s Kleptocracy.

IN CHINA VIRUS

22) Joel Hirschorn notes “frightening research results” coming out of Italy and Germany on blood damage from the vax.

23) So the CDC gave Fascistbook (Meta/Beta . . . “Meta” means death in Hebrew!) “Misinformation” about the China Virus vaxxes.

-Here’s the thing. Meta wouldn’t have cared if they were lies! They would have run them anyway.

24) The FDA has authorized the new “bivalent” mRNA shots without any trials.

-“Trials? We don’t need no stinkin’ trials.”

And finally…

25) Despite searching everywhere, I couldn’t find one humorous story out there. At least nothing that topped Cankles claim that someone was looking up her hootchie. But that wasn’t funny. That was downright evil.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

