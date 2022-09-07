Dark To Light: Always on Defense

Tracy is on the road, but she and Frank take some time to discuss the breakthroughs in the Trump Raid Saga, Steve Bannon’s New York woes, the fork-tongued White House Press Secretary, and more.

We end with some thoughts about Trump’s unwavering allegiance to the CV shots and leave the door open for another show on Friday.

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify