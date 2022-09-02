The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 2, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) This is beautiful. All the big city mayors are whining and screaming that illegals being bussed to their cities are, well, illegal. The latest is Beetlejuice in Benghazi-by-the-Lake.
2) The Washington Examiner insists, “Evidence of DemoKKKrats’ conspiracy to sway the 2020 election is getting too big to hide.”
-Maybe too big to hide, but never too big to ignore.
3) However, hope springs eternal: Hunter Biteme set up a dinner for a client at the ChiCom embassy in D.C. after Rutabaga’s luncheon.
-At least the Clinton Crime Family went after big money. These guys are pathetic little pickpockets.
4) President Trump has vowed full pardons and a public apology to any Capitol Patriot Day protesters when he is elected in 2024. Should be the second thing he does after disbanding the FBI and arresting Smarmy Wray.
5) Meanwhile, the hysterical Rutabaga, in full rot mode, demonizes 75 million Americans as “semi-fascists.”
6) Evil Oberlin College STILL has not paid up the $36 million judgment against it after it lost the libel case. Penalties ought to be coming instantly for these socketplodders.
7) CNN starting to panic that Fetterman Massacre, the Human Ox, will lose if he doesn’t “come out and play.”
8) The utter failure spoogecylinder mayor of Jackson Mississippi wanted to create the “most radical city” on earth, which now has no drinking water. Leave it to a DemoKKKrat to forget about drinking and pooping.
9) Speaking of tyranny, users of Excel Energy in Colorado were just told that the company has “locked” their thermostats during a weather emergency.
10) The Wizard of Oz and his primary opponent, David McCormick, will reunite next week outside of Pittsburgh. Good.
11) New Kabul (NYC) has time to launch investigation after investigation of President Trump but can’t be bothered with prosecuting hate crimes against Jews.
Prosecutions ‘Nonexistent’ in Majority of Hate Crimes Cases Against Jews in New York: Report
12) A petition has been filed at the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify whether a fetus counts as a “person” under the 14th Amendment.
-This will stir the pot.
*PETITION FILED AT U.S. SUPREME COURT ASKS JUSTICES TO CLARIFY WHETHER FETUSES COUNT AS PERSONS UNDER 14TH AMENDMENT
— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 1, 2022
13) Twit, Fascistbook (Metabata . . . “Meta” means “death” in Hebrew) regularly coordinated with the Biteme admin to censor users.
14) Speaking of slimy, the Rutabaga asked Fascistbook (Metabeta—“Meta” means death in Hebrew) to take down a Dr. Fallacy parody on Instagram.
15) More bad news for environmental weenies as decade-high ice has been measured, along with other realities that challenge weeniehood.
16) Republicans are edging closer to admitting that the vaxxes and lockdowns were a terrible mistake. DemoKKKrats, not so much.
17) Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo in Nevada are in a statistical tie with their opponents for the Senate and House seats.
ANOTHER NOTE ON POLLING:
Historically in the last 20 years, the party out of power has seen significant gains in off-year elections (2006, 2010, 2018). Historically pollsters have, over the course of off-year elections going back to 2014, overestimated DemoKKKrats’ strength by eight, seven, and seven points in summer polls. By October, they are still off, but only by five. The fundamentals (economy, right path/wrong path, Rutabaga’s approval) are all disastrous for DemoKKKrats.
This translates into a House gain of around 40 seats for the GOP and victories in OH, AZ, GA, PA, NV, WI, and NC. My guess is that “ya can’t win ‘em all,” and we’ll lose one of those but win the Senate by 1-2 votes.
18) There is hope for Cankles! Malaysia’s former first lady Rosmah has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for graft.
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
19) U.S. labor productivity per hour fell to -4.1%
20) . . . while U.S. mortgage applications fell to the lowest level since 1997.
21) And the ADP jobs report fell to adding only 132,000 jobs. Normally the U.S. economy has to add 450,000 jobs per month to stay even.
22) This will be fun in court: Bank of Amigo, formerly Bank of America, has announced zero down payment and zero closing cost for mortgages if you are black or Hispanic.
-And if you’re a black Hispanic, do they pay you for taking the house? Asking for a friend.
23) Kroger’s food chain has told employees to celebrate “transoid holidays,” and other woke measures.
24) The genius of the “Big Short,” Michael Burry, says the “mother of all crashes” is underway.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
25) Poland has put its World War II losses at $1.3 trillion and has demanded reparations from the Huns.
26) The Rutabaga administration has allowed Nvidia to export tech to the ChiComs to develop a flagship AI chip.
27) Similar numbers of Venezuelans are fleeing as in the Uke war.
28) A Nobel prize-winning German biologist, Christiane Nusslein-Volhard, called transoid claims “nonsense” and unscientific.”
-Christy, great knowin’ ya. You are about to be canceled.
29) Chengdu metropolis in China has just locked down 21 million people for “zero Covid,” proving they are every bit as picklebrained as western politicians.
30) Well, lookie lookie: Boris Johnson has approved over 700 million pound sterling for a nuke plant in England.
31) Internet security company Cloudfare admitted it was wrong to deplatform 8chan and the Daily Stormer in a small victory for free speech.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
32) Steve Kirsch: it’s taking about five months for the vaxxes to kill people based on the “death master file.”
33) And another from Kirsch on how the vax is causing those “weird blood clots”:
34) As we always knew: a new Brazilian study of Ivermectin shows a 92% reduction in China Virus deaths (88,000 subjects)
35) Even Nature now admits that titanium dioxide particles found in face masks intended for general use pose such a danger that it needs regulatory control.
And finally…
36) And finally, fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has returned to court in a last-ditch effort to have her conviction overturned by claiming she only acted in good faith.
-Word is Thanos is planning to sue her for using his likeness on Theranos marketing, as well.
AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS
Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot's History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History.
