Dark To Light: Sarah Absher Is Running To Save Your Kids

Today, UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz is joined by a good friend of the show, Sarah Absher, who many of you may know as Nurse Sarah. She has joined us on several occasions to talk about COVID (episodes linked in the show notes below) and has stepped up to run for school board in her county. She could use our help.

We talk about the horrible Biden speech from last night and what it could all mean, what it is like to actually run for local office, and a breakdown of the Pfizer study the FDA used to determine it would be safe to inoculate the US population from the Omicron variant.

Consider sending some financial help Sarah’s way, and enjoy this late week, post extravaganza show!

