The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 31, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) The Rutabaga’s evil regime is spending money like there is no tomorrow, now tripling the budget of the “weatherization” program to $1 billion. This is a bureau that provides da po with free home and apartment renovations including insulation, duct sealing, and heating and is rampant with fraud.
2) New polling from Georgia shows Herschel Walker up one in the Senate race and Brian Kemp up 7 in the Governor race.
🚨 NEW GEORGIA POLL by Trafalgar
GA Senate
(R) Herschel Walker 48% (+1)
(D) Raphael Warnock 47%
GA Governor
(R) Brian Kemp 51% (+7)
(D) Stacey Abrams 44%
1,079 LV | D44/R42/I14 | 08-24-26https://t.co/f5lAdiI8D7 pic.twitter.com/aWbbDQlpOS
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 30, 2022
3) A Communist Broadcast System (CBS) poll shows that 81% say the economy is the most important issue, 76% say inflation, 69% say election issues. Abortion comes in 6th.
🚨 CBS POLL: VERY IMPORTANT ISSUES
1. THE ECONOMY — 81%
2. INFLATION — 76%
3. ELECTION ISSUES — 69%
4. CRIME — 67%
5. GUNS — 66%
6. ABORTION — 59%
Republicans hold 2-point lead over Democrats in 2022 Generic Ballot among likely voters (47/45)https://t.co/9i9aM51lZv pic.twitter.com/HbKAPJTGKD
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 30, 2022
4) A plurality of independent voters, a strong majority of Republicans, and even 20% of DemoKKKrats say the DOJ and FascistBI are “too political, corrupt, and not to be trusted.”
-We’re getting there folks.
A plurality of independent voters, a strong majority of Republican voters, and 20 percent of Democrats believe the DOJ and FBI “are too political, corrupt, and not to be trusted,” according to Trafalgar Group polling. https://t.co/qk3zFvckpd
— Wildberry (@Roth6) August 30, 2022
5) It was inevitable. Libtoids are coming for lawns.
6) Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya! Medical professionals—you know, those we trusted for the vaxxes—are now admitting mutilating children doesn’t fix depression.
7) Speaking of child mutilations, the family of Porky Pritzker has been funding Yale’s mutilation factory for years.
8) DemoKKKrats are meddling in the GOP primary in New Hampshire, but will likely have the effect of defeating a sloshbucket “moderate.” Good, the more this happens, the better. Before long, when someone runs as a Republican, gee, maybe they will actually BE one.
9) More than 70 members of Congress have violated a law to prevent insider trading. Start with the evil Botoxic.
10) A boy trying to “subway surf” in New Kabul fell off and was hit by another train that severed his arm.
-Play stupid games . . . .
11) A “radical shift” at the border is making things tougher for Biteme (newer illegals are coming from Venezuela, Cuba, further-removed countries than Me-hee-co and Title 42 doesn’t apply, but also they are more likely to vote R).
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
12) Every single day we wake up to find that the fascist government in Kollyfornia has discovered a new way to destroy its economy and harm ordinary people. Just the latest: now fast food wages would be set by the gubment.
13) ComanChe is beating the war drums against the Fed’s rate hikes, saying they could spark a recession. She prefers 10% inflation.
14) Not making this up. Pennsylvania’s Gov. Wolf (soon-to-be-replaced) advised $2000 “stimulus payments’ to combat . . . wait for it . . . inflation.
-There’s a hole in the bucket.
15) Amarillo, Texas is on fire with employment, gaining for the ninth straight month.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
16) German inflation hit a nearly 50-year high in August. Are we getting close to Weimar Republic time?
17) They are just begging for a global revolution. Here are hungry Italians waiting in breadlines.
Hungry Italians at the food bank to collect bread and milk in the economic capital of Italy. Milan, 27 August. This is Mario Draghi's Italy. pic.twitter.com/rE1b5tNByC
— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) August 28, 2022
18) This BBC reporter gets so high on a pile of burning heroin he can’t report further.
BBC reporter Quentin Somerville accidentally gets high from pile of burning heroine, fails to report further pic.twitter.com/ozJj8Ttqzs
— A SLICE OF HISTORY (@asIiceofhistory) August 29, 2022
19) ChiCom tech companies had their worst quarter ever, but the lock-downs will continue until morale improves.
20) And in another indicator that the ChiComs are hitting “panic mode,” they have deployed “task forces” as Youth unemployment hit a record high.
21) UK Daily Mail frets that perhaps what Trump had in his Mar-a-Lago files was intel on “naughty” Macaroni’s sex life. Like what? He was a limp noodle?
22) Violent clashes in Iraq—but what other kind are there in Iraq—left 23 dead and resulted in a pool party at the Iraqi government palace.
-Yep. And we shed American blood for these stoogescoopers.
23) Greenland’s ice sheet gained seven gigatons of mass in a single day, the largest daily gain ever recorded during a summer.
NEW – Greenland ice sheet gained 7 Gigatons of mass in just one day yesterday — the largest daily gain ever recorded during the summer.https://t.co/2EvukuPcAM pic.twitter.com/eQBd2SJonJ
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 30, 2022
24) Gazprom has now halted gas supplies to France’s Engie due to insufficient payments.
⚠
*GAZPROM SAYS HALTED GAS SUPPLIES TO FRANCE'S ENGIE DUE TO INSUFFICIENT PAYMENTS FOR GAS SUPPLIES IN JULY
*GAZPROM SAYS IT WILL HALT SUPPLIES FROM SEPT 1 UNTIL IT RECEIVES ALL PAYMENTS IN FULL
— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 30, 2022
25) The former President of the USSR, and Ronald Reagan’s friendly nemesis, Mikhail Gorbachev, died.
-In his visit to Moscow, Reagan made it a point of witnessing Jesus Christ to Gorbachev, who later sent him a letter saying he was considering very seriously the things they talked about.
BREAKING: Former President of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev has died – TASS
— BNO News (@BNONews) August 30, 2022
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
26) Asked to host the Oscars again, Chris Rock said that would be like asking Nichole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant where she left her sunglasses.
27) In a column on how “The Fugitive” television show proved a TV series could end successfully, Richard Kimball (David Janssen) finally tracked down his wife’s real killer, the “one-armed man” and was set free. Asked about the ending, and I’m not joking, the vice-president of programming for ABC said they changed the ending to resolve everything because “I realized we were going to leave viewers empty-handed.”
-Bada bing!
-By the way, the single greatest finale episode was for the series “The Shield.” If you haven’t seen this, you missed the BEST. SERIES. EVER.
28) Megxit said she only started being treated like a black woman after dating the Ginger Duke. So that’s the ticket: marry into the British royal family so you can get your black card.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
29) Aaaaannnnd here comes the next lawsuit: unvaxxed Coast Guard cadets given 24 hours to leave campus.
30) Young doctors in Canada are dying at a rate 23 times normal after the second booster.
31) The Biteme vax mandates were used to suppress dissent and produce ideological conformity within the military.
And Finally…
32) ‘It squeaks when I walk—I can barely sit down’: Lizzie Cundy, 53, says she’s like a ‘new woman’ after undergoing vaginal tightening procedure”
–Are you sure those aren’t your Sketchers squeaking?
AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS
