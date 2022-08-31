Thursday, September 1, 2022
The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 31, 2022

By
Larry Schweikart
-
Ed Laster

Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.

 

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Rutabaga’s evil regime is spending money like there is no tomorrow, now tripling the budget of the “weatherization” program to $1 billion. This is a bureau that provides da po with free home and apartment renovations including insulation, duct sealing, and heating and is rampant with fraud.

2) New polling from Georgia shows Herschel Walker up one in the Senate race and Brian Kemp up 7 in the Governor race.

3) A Communist Broadcast System (CBS) poll shows that 81% say the economy is the most important issue, 76% say inflation, 69% say election issues. Abortion comes in 6th.

4) A plurality of independent voters, a strong majority of Republicans, and even 20% of DemoKKKrats say the DOJ and FascistBI are “too political, corrupt, and not to be trusted.”

-We’re getting there folks.

5) It was inevitable. Libtoids are coming for lawns.

6) Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya! Medical professionals—you know, those we trusted for the vaxxes—are now admitting mutilating children doesn’t fix depression.

7) Speaking of child mutilations, the family of Porky Pritzker has been funding Yale’s mutilation factory for years.

8) DemoKKKrats are meddling in the GOP primary in New Hampshire, but will likely have the effect of defeating a sloshbucket “moderate.” Good, the more this happens, the better. Before long, when someone runs as a Republican, gee, maybe they will actually BE one.

9) More than 70 members of Congress have violated a law to prevent insider trading. Start with the evil Botoxic.

10) A boy trying to “subway surf” in New Kabul fell off and was hit by another train that severed his arm.

-Play stupid games . . . .

11) A “radical shift” at the border is making things tougher for Biteme (newer illegals are coming from Venezuela, Cuba, further-removed countries than Me-hee-co and Title 42 doesn’t apply, but also they are more likely to vote R).

 

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

12) Every single day we wake up to find that the fascist government in Kollyfornia has discovered a new way to destroy its economy and harm ordinary people. Just the latest: now fast food wages would be set by the gubment.

13) ComanChe is beating the war drums against the Fed’s rate hikes, saying they could spark a recession. She prefers 10% inflation.

14) Not making this up. Pennsylvania’s Gov. Wolf (soon-to-be-replaced) advised $2000 “stimulus payments’ to combat . . . wait for it . . . inflation.

-There’s a hole in the bucket.

15) Amarillo, Texas is on fire with employment, gaining for the ninth straight month.

 

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

16) German inflation hit a nearly 50-year high in August. Are we getting close to Weimar Republic time?

17) They are just begging for a global revolution. Here are hungry Italians waiting in breadlines.

18) This BBC reporter gets so high on a pile of burning heroin he can’t report further.

19) ChiCom tech companies had their worst quarter ever, but the lock-downs will continue until morale improves.

20) And in another indicator that the ChiComs are hitting “panic mode,” they have deployed “task forces” as Youth unemployment hit a record high.

21) UK Daily Mail frets that perhaps what Trump had in his Mar-a-Lago files was intel on “naughty” Macaroni’s sex life. Like what? He was a limp noodle?

22) Violent clashes in Iraq—but what other kind are there in Iraq—left 23 dead and resulted in a pool party at the Iraqi government palace.

-Yep. And we shed American blood for these stoogescoopers.

23) Greenland’s ice sheet gained seven gigatons of mass in a single day, the largest daily gain ever recorded during a summer.

24) Gazprom has now halted gas supplies to France’s Engie due to insufficient payments.

25) The former President of the USSR, and Ronald Reagan’s friendly nemesis, Mikhail Gorbachev, died.

-In his visit to Moscow, Reagan made it a point of witnessing Jesus Christ to Gorbachev, who later sent him a letter saying he was considering very seriously the things they talked about.

 

 

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

26) Asked to host the Oscars again, Chris Rock said that would be like asking Nichole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant where she left her sunglasses.

27) In a column on how “The Fugitive” television show proved a TV series could end successfully, Richard Kimball (David Janssen) finally tracked down his wife’s real killer, the “one-armed man” and was set free. Asked about the ending, and I’m not joking, the vice-president of programming for ABC said they changed the ending to resolve everything because “I realized we were going to leave viewers empty-handed.”

-Bada bing!

-By the way, the single greatest finale episode was for the series “The Shield.” If you haven’t seen this, you missed the BEST. SERIES. EVER.

28) Megxit said she only started being treated like a black woman after dating the Ginger Duke. So that’s the ticket: marry into the British royal family so you can get your black card.

 

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

29) Aaaaannnnd here comes the next lawsuit: unvaxxed Coast Guard cadets given 24 hours to leave campus.

30) Young doctors in Canada are dying at a rate 23 times normal after the second booster.

31) The Biteme vax mandates were used to suppress dissent and produce ideological conformity within the military.

 

And Finally…

32) ‘It squeaks when I walk—I can barely sit down’: Lizzie Cundy, 53, says she’s like a ‘new woman’ after undergoing vaginal tightening procedure

 –Are you sure those aren’t your Sketchers squeaking?

 

 

 AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the  Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE

NEWS

