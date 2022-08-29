The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 29, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.
IN POLITICAL NEWS
And That’s Today’s News…
1) Nahh, Pennsylvania ain’t trying to rig any elections, abruptly changing its registration form to combine it with a mail-in ballot application.
-Integrity? We don’t need no stinkin’ integrity.
2) Small victory for integrity in Michigan, as a judge denied the Michigan SecState’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit to remove 26,000 dead voters from the rolls.
3) Paul Sperry reported that FISA markings were mentioned in the affidavit of the classified documents, indicating Trump (as Robert Barnes predicted when it happened) had the goods on the FBI for “Muh Russia.”
4) And critical factual errors in the FBI affidavit by themselves could blow up any case against Trump.
5) Now a judge has announced his intent to appoint a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents, as Trump requested.
6) In New Calcutta (LA) a transient has caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Mid-City neighborhood, leaving Angelenos “on edge.”
-No sympathy here. You vote for people who tolerate this feces.
7) A Kollyfornia federal court ruled that the state must allow churches to opt out of abortion coverage in their health care plans.
-You know, cuz murder isn’t “health care,” for one thing.
8) Rutabaga apologizes to White House staff for taking too many media questions.
-Evil snot.
9) This tells us a lot about who is running the Rutabaga: both Janet Screamin’ & Yellin and the Senior Skank herself advised Biteme not to cancel the student loan debt but he listened to someone else. George Soros?
10) A new treatment called a “polypill” has reduced cardiovascular mortality by one-third. Good cuz our vaxxed Yuts are gonna need it.
11) An Arizona initiative to “gut” election integrity (like Arizona’s election integrity was all that in the first place) has been knocked off the ballot, thank
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
12) A spectacular opinion piece by Noah Smith, with charts & data about the spectacular crash of college-educated yuts and especially those in the humanities. His solutions are total fecal material, which says a lot that he can read this stuff and still have such inanities.
13) Lunacy continues as Massachusetts and Washington State adopt Kollyfornia’s ban on gas-powered vehicles.
14) The University of Michigan index of buying conditions for homes drops to 1982 levels.
15) Walt Disney would throw every one of these Disney execs out: the company is making record profits from fewer visitors by charging 17% more than last year, while visits fell by the same percentage.
-They are turning the Disney Parks into purely the playgrounds for the uber rich—amazing given that the uber rich libs have always denigrated Disney as gauche and plebian.
16) Kollyfornia’s ban of gas-powered vehicles is likely illegal and unrealistic. When has either ever stopped libtoids.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
17) The Chicoms are building a massive new chip factory.
18) Dennis Rodman called off his rescue of Brittney Griner. Maybe that’s why the Russkies have now considered changing her terms to hard labor. I’m sure she appreciated Rodman’s efforts on her behalf.
19) Thanks Eurosnots: in Poland, which is virtually built out of coal, homeowners wait in queues for days to buy fuel.
20) Two Russkie nuke subs have churches inside them—but we are supposed to believe that the Russkies are the bad guys and our own church hating/God hating gubment is good?
21) Speaking of the Russkies, Me-hee-co has dramatically increased its imports from Russia.
22) In England, the Tory party is collapsing because it is pro-lockdown, prowar. It looks just like the U.S. GOP would have looked under McTurd or Minion.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
23) I really never thought I’d see the day: Nothing But Communists network (NBC) considering cutting nighttime broadcasting due to decline in popularity.
24) Ozzie Osbourne, who made a name for himself by singing about Satan, black masses, and witches, back to England because there is too much violence in America.
–You know, Satanic-inspired, demon-possessed violence.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
25) A shocking study from the Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research. Gonna quote the relevant part of the abstract here:
We analyzed with a dark-field optical microscope the peripheral blood drop from 1,006 symptomatic subjects after inoculation with an mRNA injection (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna), starting from March 2021. There were 948 subjects (94% of the total sample) whose blood showed aggregation of erythrocytes and the presence of particles of various shapes and sizes of unclear origin one month after the mRNA inoculation. In 12 subjects, blood was examined with the same method before vaccination, showing a perfectly normal hematological distribution. The alterations found after the inoculation of the mRNA injections further reinforce the suspicion that the modifications were due to the so-called “vaccines” themselves.
-Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I rest my case.
26) A federal judge struck down Bow Wow Bowser’s DC employee vax mandate.
27) Ever wonder what uncensored reports of what the vaxxes are doing to people look like?
28) Steve Kirsch: hundreds of Canadian doctors dead, with no other explanation except the vax.
29) The Rockefeller Foundation is greatly concerned that you people don’t just take its word that the vaxxes are good and worse, that you don’t take the vaxxes. “Mercury Project” is a multimillion-dollar study by a group of behavioral academics (cuz they ain’t “scientists”) looking at multiple nations to study vax refusal.
-In a perfect world, these, er, “scientists” would just quietly disappear in those countries.
30) An “extreme version” of society lockdown had no effect on stopping the China Virus: Danish study.
31) And here we go: FDA is set to authorize updated China Virus boosters for newer OhMyGod strains without complete human tests.
-Tests? We don’t need no stinkin’ tests.
And Finally…
32) And finally, we need a statue for this man: he calmly ate a kebab in front of hysterical looneybee spudgepucket animal rights noodles during a protest.
Cajoles de acero, mi amigos. Cajones de acero.
AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS
Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS
Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE