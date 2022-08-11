The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 11, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) The Patriot Day (Jan. 6) committee had an effect—but not the one the DemoKKKrats wanted. Fewer Americans now think he’s responsible for the events than at the time.
2) To say the raid on Mar-a-Lago was stupid (not to mention illegal) is the understatement of the century. Even Biteme’s own people are privately admitting that.
“What a spectacular backfire,” the unnamed government official said, indicating the execution of the search warrant was a failure due to outrage from Republican leadership and Trump supporters.https://t.co/XU5eaigcWD
3) Trump continues his primary rampage as his endorsed candidate Tim Michels defeated the favored Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin Republican governor’s primary.
Michels is taking Bay AND Douglas, the very key Obama/Trump voters in Northern Wisconsin. This race will not be that close.
Trump wins again. @Mike_Pence loses again.
Have no fear, his friends in @FBI will put a stop to this pesky thing called democracy.
4) Likewise, Trump-backed Leora Levy in Connecticut won, making U.S. Senate Trump’s endorsements 17-0. (Five other Trump endorsees won in Wisconsin).
Raid BACKLASH: Trump-Endorsed Candidates DOMINATE Primary Elections, 10+ Point Blowouts
5) Trump shattered all fundraising records in the wake of the FascistBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
Trump Shatters All Fundraising Records After Biden’s FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago
6) This story lends credence to Robert Barnes’s theory that it wasn’t the DemoKKKrats but the Deep State that was responsible for the Mar-a-Lago raid. Biteme threw Grand Moff Garland and the FascistBI under the bus, saying “It wasn’t us.”
It Wasn’t Us! White House Panics as Mar-a-Lago Backfires – Throws Garland, DOJ, FBI Completely Under the Bus
7) A copy of the letter the FascistBI sent to Martin Luther King, Jr., urging him to kill himself, has surfaced.
8) Yeah, this will teach ‘em: a Kollyfornia high school teacher who pledged allegiance to fascist so-called Antifa was given three years’ pay to resign.
9) It appears the FascistBI agents who raided Mar-a-Lago took some of Melania’s wardrobe. Given the wokeness of the feds these days, not surprised many saw new fashion opportunities.
10) The Rutabaga released 324 unvetted Afghan evacuees who were on the terror watch list into the U.S.
11) New studies show that physical activity stimulates new heart muscle tissue in old mice.
-There you are. Just put your mouse on a treadmill and lean back with a brewski.
12) Leftoids: “See, Alex Jones is gonna pay $45 MILLION!”
Reality: Texas law limits the winnings of the parents to just $750,000 per count, then they get taxed on half that.
13) In the “whew!” department, a plane crashed and burst into flames on a Kollyfornia highway yet all passengers and all drivers walked away unscathed.
-It’s possible. In 1969, my friend raced my Camaro at 112 mph and crashed into a Barracuda. Both drivers walked away without a scratch.
14) It appears a key provision that would have sought to undo the West Virginia v. EPA ruling was removed from the “Inflation Expansion Act.” Cuz it would have been filibustered otherwise.
15) A Miami plastic surgeon who claims he can “age reverse” backsides says he can make your butt look 25 years younger.
-Looks like I’ve got a trip to Florida in my future!
16) Yesterday I had a story about a self-driving Tesla that mowed down mannequins. There is an update and a correction: the “driver” didn’t know what he was doing!
-Good thing. I’d hate to think there was someone out there hunting Dr. Fallacy.
With a Tesla.
A Hemi-Cuda? Now, that’s ok.
Tesla self-driving smear campaign releases ‘test’ that fails to realize FSD never engaged
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
17) July inflation remains hot at 8.5% while weekly wage growth down 3.6% and mortgage refi apps down 82%.
18) The Hong Kong stock market fell 2% as China’s inflation rose.
19) When the “fine people” at the Department of InJustice aren’t raiding Trump, they are filing antitrust suits against Google. That that that’s a bad thing . . . .
20) U.S. manufacturing activity shows signs of peaking.
Column: U.S. manufacturing activity shows signs of peaking https://t.co/USQ5if1Q5f pic.twitter.com/NHA2RJbS5s
21) Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment fell by almost 1/3 as the Fed tightens.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
22) Japan’s wildlife—bears, boars, and monkeys, have turned on humans.
23) Sanctions backfire as Europe goes cold and dirty.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
24) NBC whines that killing off “Batgirl” was a “senseless blow” to diverse D.C. comics fans. Or, ya know, maybe it was BECAUSE of the comics fans they got sick of wokism.
25) Sara Vine notes that “Grease” couldn’t be made today: “Toxic masculinity, slut-shaming, lack of diversity . . . . Today they would cancel Grease at the first focus group [and] that’s why it’s so great.”
-No kidding. Now do “Blazing Saddles,” “White Chicks,” or any episode of “Married With Children.”
26) Guitarist of the punk group Teenage Head, Gord Lewis (65) was found dead in his Ontario home after being murdered by his son.
-Just for reference, here is a lyric from “Teenage Head”: “I’m a monster . . . teenage monster . . . I’m angry.” Suppose the kid listened?
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
27) Steve Kirsch has done the math: you are 25x more likely to be injured and 20x more likely to die if you get the vax.
28) And finally, a vegan-hating incel was arrested after making a series of death threats against a Woodstock Fruit Festival.
-I swear. You can’t even do three days of love, peas, and happiness anymore.
And That’s Today’s News…
