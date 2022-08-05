The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) This is how you do it. Florida’s woke State Attorney General refused to enforce the state’s abortion law so Governor A+ DeSantis suspended him.

2) I been sayin’ it and sayin’ it. Ain’t I been sayin’ it? Cue Randy Quaid’s “Russell” from “Independence Day.” I’m not the only one, of course, as Victor Davis Hanson had a great piece on the real “reset” months ago. But there is another great take on the “ULTRA ELITE” vs the “ULTRA MAGA.”

-“If history is any indicator, we’re witnessing the collapse of the once-mighty empire of the counter-culture Left.” Yep.

3) No sympathy here. You thought America was an evil racist place. Welcome to real tyranny, Brittney Griner: Russian judge sentenced her to nine years.

4) One day after it was reported that Arizona’s GOP had a record turnout, the Washington state primary has shown a big surge in GOP voters and still counting.

WA state having a noticeable surge in GOP turnout as a percentage of vote share? Maybe? Stay tuned to @WinWithJMC for more WA primary election coverage. https://t.co/DF2JNzgDy0 — Quantus Polls and News (@QPollsandnews) August 4, 2022

5) The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery. Then we gave the tech to Chyna. NPR complains. Why? I thought you guys loved the ChiComs.

6) Revolver has tape showing the FBI is hiding footage of the pipe bomber. Why? Maybe cuz he’s a fed?

7) One of the Patriot Day (Jan. 6) political prisoners flat-out said, “Ray Epps recruited me.”

8) The brain-dead sockpuppet Jean Valjean has claimed the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision was unconstitutional. Someone institutionalize this poor creature.

9) Having mismanaged all of the public water in Kollyfornia, the state is now going after private water wells with fees and charges.,

-This evil state must be completely razed, Sodom-style.

10) Anti-Trumper John (The Pud) Podhoretz, who has demonstrated his hostility to all conservatism since Trump got elected, now slams Churchill by comparing Churchill to Biteme as “just too old to lead”.

-Believe it or not, Rutabaga might be smarter than this guy.

11) The American Academy of Pediatrics is accused of pushing transoidism with teens toward the “nuclear option” of puberty blockers and surgery.

-War crimes trials should follow.

12) Alex Jones has been ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents $4.1 million in compensatory damages, with a second decision on punitive damages still out. The trial was a travesty, and yet Jones may not be able to appeal.

13) Conservatives, indeed everyone, has made a big mistake by not supporting Alex Jones because the persecution criminalizes free speech of any kind that anyone deems “offensive.”

14) An appeals court will hear a lawsuit against the FBI over a raid of a man not charged for anything related to Patriot Day (Jan. 6).

15) The Pinal Co. Arizona elections director has resigned after sending out 63,000 incorrect ballots. Now do the Maricopa County guy.

Pinal County can announce that David Frisk is no longer in the position of Elections Director and is no longer employed by Pinal County. Virginia Ross is the County's new Elections Director, having resigned her role as County Recorder this morning. 1/2 — Pinal County – Government 🌵 (@PinalCounty) August 4, 2022

16) Former veep Dick Cheney lashes out at Donald Trump as his daughter (Liz Clusterbomb Cheney) is about to be given the heave-ho by voters next week.

-Maybe she can find some WMDs in Iraq?

17) Oregon has the highest meth use rate in the nation (easy to see why), and its sabotaging the state’s mental health system.

18) Kollyfornia Governor Gruesome Newsom asked Hollywood to stop filming in Georgia and Oklahoma after the abortion ruling.

-Does anyone wanna tell him? After Georgia passed its “Heartbeat Bill,” Hollywood swore it would boycott. That’s before “The Avengers” movies were filmed there. And a dozen others. Why? Cost. No one can afford to film in Kollyfornia anymore.

19) An astoundingly stupid but predictable headline from the New York Slimes: “G.O.P. Governors cause havoc by busing Migrants to East Coast.” See? The “governors cause havoc,” not the friggin armies of drug-laden illegals.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

20) Biteme “drove the economy into the ground.” This is news?

21) The Fed and the Ferret, Paul Krugman, say the economy’s fine, but the CNBC Small Business Confidence Index hit an all-time low with 77% of small business owners expecting inflation to rise and only 26% have any faith in the Fed to fix it.

22) Jobless claims rise to 260,000 and stick near a nine-month high.

-But no recession, right Ferret?

23) The salary needed to realistically afford a median home now is $76,000, or more than $8,000 higher than the median U.S. income, meaning most people cannot afford a home in 35 of the top 50 cities.

24) Mortgage balances higher, sales of new homes off 20%.

25) Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat substitute company, plans to reduce jobs as its revenues fizzled.

-Watch for them to be charged with fraudulently adding meat to their products to lower costs.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

26) The Bank of England warns that the UK economy will be in recession for more than a year as it hikes rates.

27) The Tolly-ban claim they had “no idea” 9/11 mastermind Ayman al-Zawahiri was hiding in a Kabul house.

28) This didn’t work as planned: only 1% of Americans see Russia as a major problem. I’m sure that 1% includes Brittney Griner.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

29) The Russkie military claims that Ukraine was the origin of the China Virus. Well, you have to admit, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.

30) And finally, Hungary’s recently reelected Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a speech to CPAC urges the U.S. to wage war on liberals and says America needs “less drag queens and more Chuck Norris.”

-Viktor, Viktor. It’s “FEWER drag queens.” “Less” is applied to quantity, like the 3000 pounds on Stacy M1 Abrama. “Fewer” is applied to numbers, such as “Hungary needs fewer Euroweenies.”

And That’s Today’s News…

