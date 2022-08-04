The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) I’ll use this story to make a point: Blake Masters won the Arizona Senate primary. His and Kari Lake’s victories were just the tip of the iceberg as anti-Trump Rusty Bowers was tossed out, Michelle Ugenti-Rita, who voted against voter integrity/audit moves, was beaten in the Secretary of State race, and current AG Mark Brnovich, who did not move to enforce election laws during the Steal was beaten in the Senate race.

-Oh, and Masters was supported by Peter Thiel, one of the few techies to support President Trump.

2) Kirsten Sinema (Enema), who is now the real president, demands changes to the “Inflation Reduction Act,” which will, of course, increase inflation. Manchin-on-a-Hill got a West Virginia gas pipeline, Enema wants climate funds.

3) This is the end of McTurdism in Arizona. John McCain’s legacy is gone. Oh, they may name a dirt road or a military base after him, but the McTurd Legacy has come to an end.

-Oh, and this just in, Trump-backed Eli Crane won the GOP nomination for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.

4) Oh, and this just in from Garrett Archer, the “Arizona Data Guru:” overall GOP turnout was at a record high.

With the total number of GOP votes in, combined with what is left outstanding it is a near certainty at this point that Republicans will smash turnout records for a primary. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) August 4, 2022

5) Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward is to be greatly commended for bringing about a MAGAfication of the party.

The first wave of the Arizona #ElectionIntegrity army was created early this year, trained over the last few months, & deployed yesterday & during early voting. Do your part for the general election. Sign up here: https://t.co/syb8T54SkN. — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) August 3, 2022

6) Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski died in a car crash in her district.

7) Two died in New Kabul (New York City) in a Housing Authority building fire ignited by an exploding e-bike battery.

8) In the beautiful crime-free paradise of New Kabul, mayor Eric the Red Adams admitted that since bail reform, just 10 criminals accounted for 500 arrests, and 6 are still roaming the streets in search of monkeypox victims to rob.

9) Speaking of wonderful oasis gardens, Kollyfornia has passed a bill to allow more open-air drug sites despite the fact that the New Mogadishu (San Fran) is closing its site, the first to end the program.

10) Still in Kollyfornia, the new DA of New Mogadishu Brooke Jenkins blasts her predecessor for failing to prosecute a single fentanyl seller and promises to crack down.

-Right. Let’s see you go after Botoxic and her crime syndicate of a family.

11) Our own Wendi Mahoney warns that citizens need to beware the national election threats that are coming.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

12) The world’s largest chemical company has started to cut back on production of ammonia, a key ingredient in fertilizer, due to the reduced supplies of natural gas.

13) Boy that Rutabaga is some negotiator. Saudi Arabia agreed to increase its oil output by 100,000 barrels per day. In September. And we use 20 MILLION barrels per day.

-Yeah, he really got em.

14) Cold showers, no lights for the other Euros.

15) In the new Mecca of America’s economic growth, Florida (which is anti-woke and anti-lockdown) saw 632,000 new businesses open in 2021, double that of New Kabul (New York City.)

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

16) Germany says its nuke plants could stay open.

-Oh?

17) An Iceland volcano has erupted again, and this time Ben Stiller (“Walter Mitty”) was not around to skateboard to safety.

18) The U.S. Senate is voting on admitting Finland and Sweden into NATO.

-Well, there was a time the Finns briefly kicked the Commies’ asses in World War II, and there was a time under Gustavus Adolphus Sweden was the military powerhouse of Europe.

-Ah, good times.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

19) “Showtime’s” show on Michael Obama won’t get a season two, it was that bad. Course, consider the subject matter.

20) Prince’s $156 million estate is finally settled in probate six years after he died without a will.

21) Warner Brothers Discovery will merge HBO Max with Discovery+ to cut jobs and save $3 billion. The woke carnage continues and they continue to ignore it.

22) And finally, Warner Bros shockingly bad $90 million “Batgirl” flopped before it even was released and was so woke even the studio realized it was bat guano.

-Too bad they can’t retroactively abort “Wonder Woman 84.” That was a gagger.

And That’s Today’s News…

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE