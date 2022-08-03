The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The White House is struggling to separate Botoxic’s Taiwan trip from its convoluted China policy. That’s because Rutabaga has NO “China Policy.”

2) In Missouri, one of the two “Erics” that Donald Trump endorsed won: Eric Schmitt. This was an open seat brought about by Sen. Roy Blount’s retirement and probably moves MO away from any chance the Ds had of stealing it and makes it harder for them to hold the Senate.

3) Trump-endorsed Kari Lake has won the Arizona GOP governor’s primary. Votes are still being counted, and anything can happen, but she has a lead of about 11,000 votes. The dynamics of the remaining to-be-counted ballots suggest that they will continue to break for her.

Trump-endorsed Kari Lake (R) has taken the lead over Gov. Ducey-backed Karrin Taylor Robson (R) by 11,324 votes (1.8 pts) in the #AZGOV GOP primary w/ more EDay ballots counted, and it doesn't look like she's giving it back. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 3, 2022

4) Trump-endorsed Blake Masters has won the Arizona GOP senate primary.

All hail, Augustus! https://t.co/v0EQza5Ddp — Quantus Polls and News (@QPollsandnews) August 3, 2022

5) Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor.

6) Trump-endorsed John Gibbs beat pro-impeachment Peter Meijer in MI 3. This leaves only a handful of GOP impeachers, with the next to go being Liz Clusterbomb Cheney in a couple of weeks. And at one point, Gibbs was down significantly.

7) A badly written Kansas constitutional amendment to ban most abortions was defeated. The moral of the story is you must write clear measures if you want voters to vote for them—poorly written measures will almost always lose due to the natural reflex to vote against something you don’t understand.

8) In Arizona, the House Speaker who rejected Trump’s pleas to actually look at the vote, was given the boot.

9) And also in Arizona, a very big race as Trumper Mark Finchem, who challenged the fraudulent 2020 election, won the GOP primary for Secretary of State.

10) A high-level Biteme official at the U.S. Postal Service was caught in a child sex sting op.

-Now do the Rutabaga.

11) Speaking of DemoKKKrat corruption, which we could do a whole news cycle on daily, ex-Louisiana DemoKKKrat party chief Karen Carter pled guilty to fraud involving campaign funds.

12) Two Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment may get the boot today in primaries: Peter Meijer LOST in MI, Jamie Beutler (WA) is leading (with 57% of the vote in at the time of publishing) and Dan Newhouse (WA) is leading (with 47% of the vote in at the time of publishing). Washington has a jungle Primary.

13) Failed DemoKKKrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang (Yangtze) has started a new political party that threatens to draw from soft leftists. Libs call it a “GOP-funded Trojan Horse” and claim he has “made his bed with the fascists.” Gee, they sound tolerant, don’t they?

14) In New Beirut (Seattle), business owners are installing concrete blocks on city streets to prevent the 13,000 homeless people from camping on the sidewalks.

-Sorry. The city already rejected these kinds of measures in the past and tore them down. You will have to leave New Beirut.

15) Georgia has changed the legal definition of life as “beginning inside the womb” and offered pregnant mothers $3000 in tax credits.

16) . . . while Kentucky returns to pre-Roe status.

17) Los Angeles County has eliminated the citizenship requirement for gubment jobs. That’s right: turn over control of our bureaucracy to furriners.

18) Steve Bannon says Biteme’s presidency is “effectively over,” with 63% seeing the U.S. as on the wrong track.

19) CBS has forecast that the GOP will retake the House, but their numbers (230-205).

20) The Department of Defense Inspector General said all texts from January 6 (Patriot Day) were “accidentally erased,” joining the Secret Service and the FBI in “accidentally erasing” all evidence of their wrongdoing.

BREAKING: Department of Defense Inspector General reveals all texts from #January6th were "accidentally erased" This brings to 3 the number of Federal agencies that have "accidentally erased" texts: DOD, Secret Service, and FBI — Retro Tech Noir (@RetroTechNoir) August 2, 2022

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

21) A federal judge has refused to remove VISA from a sex-trafficking lawsuit against Pornhub.

22) The CHIPS Act leaves chipmakers facing a choice between the U.S. and China.

23) The same economists who say there is no recession say Russia faces “economic oblivion.” Of course, not just now. Just now, they appear to be doing fine. But just you wait…

24) An elementary school principal in Minnesota (New Somalia) was forced to issue an apology after promoting a book on transoids (“Jack (Not Jackie)”) as a “phenomenal read.”

-She should be reading the manual for incoming prisoners at the penitentiary.

25) Twitter has subpoenaed information about Elon Musk’s inner circle as the company tries to force the investor to go through with his $44 billion takeover.

26) Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned his workers they are not productive enough working from home.

27) How are Americans still staying afloat with inflation and a recession? Two words: credit cards.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

28) Venezuela has given Iran 2 million acres of land.

29) The eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga released so much water into the earth’s atmosphere that it could weaken the ozone layer. So what is the environmental wackos’ plan to deal with underwater volcanos?

30) The ChiComs have banned thousands of Taiwan food imports as Botoxic’s trip to Taiwan aggravates them.

31) The earth is spinning faster today than 50 years ago, meaning days are getting shorter.

-Women and minorities hardest hit.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

32) On useless Faux News, a panel went hysterical when a guest warned, “Don’t go to gay orgies if you don’t want to get monkeypox.”

33) The Miami Dolphins were hit with big penalties for tampering with Tom Brady, and the club has been stripped of its 2023 first-round draft pick.

-I thought only the New England Patriots cheated.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

34) Almost immediately after Uruguay, which had very low China Virus deaths, began vaxxing, deaths shot up.

35) And finally, an 18-year-old Colorado lifeguard delivered a baby on a YMCA pool deck after the pregnant woman broke water while swimming.

-Well done, Natalie Lucas. Well done.

