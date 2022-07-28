The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Machin-on-a-Hill does it every time: he votes with the GOP on a few issues, then stabs them with the big ones. He has struck a deal to vote for a tax hike package to “reduce inflation.”

-Guess ol’ Manchin-on-a-Hill never understood the “taxflation” concept.

2) In Wisconsin, with Milwaukee Bucks’ exec Alex Lasry dropping out, the race now moves to likely R for Ron Johnson.

BREAKING NEWS:

Bucks Executive Alex Lasry (D) has just dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate Race. This move all but gives Lt Governor Mandela Barnes the nomination — Real Political Data (@RealPData) July 27, 2022

3) Nicholas Sandmann won big settlements in 2020 from CNN and the WaCompost, then in 2021 from NBC. But his defamation suit against five other media companies has been tossed out by a Kentucky judge.

4) Don’t tell me these people aren’t full-blown Satanists. In New Orleans, a Soros-funded serpent idol will replace the statue of Robert E. Lee.

5) In a perfect example of libtoids being willing to burn the house down rather than accept water from a MAGA neighbor, the Kollyfornia militia is helping with the Oak Fire—and the county is getting grief for it. Meanwhile, environmentalist whackos are nowhere to be found or are gluing themselves to art in protest.

6) In a 20-year trial with 1,000 participants, researchers found that adding resistant starch (bananas, pasta, rice, and beans) reduces gastrointestinal cancers by 60%.

-Italians rejoice.

7) Turning Point USA issued a cease-and-desist order against the View, Disney, and ABC over comments linking “neo-Nazis” to the organization, forcing the organization to apologize for wrongly linking the groups to TPUSA. Fat Joyless Behar should have been the one forced to read the retraction.

8) Mike Pence’s former national security advisor endorsed President Trump. “Sometimes, you have to pick the lane you want to run in.”

9) Over 100 “e-bikes” have caught fire in New Kabul (New York City) this year.

10) As Lake Mead continues to shrink due to the drought, a third body has emerged.

-Still not Jimmy Hoffa. -Or Amelia Earhart. -Or D. B. Cooper.

11) The U.S. has proposed a “player swap” in which we would send a Russian arms dealer, and two draft picks to be named later to Russia for Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

-Just my opinion here, but I don’t think Pootie-poot respects Rutabaga in the least, and I think he will let them languish in jail just to spite Biteme.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

12) The latest Atlanta Fed economic estimate is that the U.S. GDP fell 1.2% in July, the second straight month of decline, meaning we are already in a recession.

13) Meanwhile, the Fed has hiked the interest rate 75 basis points.

#BREAKING: Fed hikes rates another 75 basis points as recession warnings flash https://t.co/O0aQZ65Jh3 pic.twitter.com/DHDK7lVZZs — The Hill (@thehill) July 27, 2022

14) Big tech and startups are shedding people, offices, and warehouses in preparation for the recession.

15) . . . while 40% of Americans have no cash left for emergencies.

16) In the Eurozone, the southern nations are scolding the Huns about their gas policies.

17) McDonald’s, Coke, and Huggies are raising prices to keep up with inflation.

18) Even Fascistbook (nee Meta, which is the Hebrew word for death) knows “cuts are coming,” and employees fear losing their jobs as earnings fell shy of expectations.

-Welcome to the party, pal.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) Euros, looking at the end of Russkie oil and gas, have begun to plan for compulsory allocation (i.e., shortages).

20) Likewise, here it comes: the Germans are warned about toilet paper shortages.

21) U.S. military commanders are concerned about what China is up to around the world’s important waterways.

-Yeah, but are they “concerned” enough to stop the woke drivel?

22) Miners have unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond in Angola, the largest in 300 years. And not on J Lo’s finger, either.

23) Even as the Senate passed a $280 billion chip bill for semiconductors (which the private sector should be funding), the Rutabaga said it was “one answer” for Americans worried about the cost of living.

-Does this demented porkchop not understand that it would be years before chips from this facility would even enter the economy?

IN EXTRATERRESTRIAL NEWS

24) Mysterious holes have been discovered on the ocean floors, spawning alien theories.

Finally, an answer?

25) The ultimate balloon ride . . . into space . .. Is here as Spaceship Neptune unveils a $125,000 luxury balloon that can take you 20 miles up.

-Little history nugget? Did you know that technically the first man in space went up . . . in a balloon?

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

26) ) Tony Dow, who played “Wally” on the classic TV series “Leave it to Beaver,” died one day after a false report of his death. Dow was 77.

27) One America News Network (OAN) faces a “death blow” as it will be dropped from Verizon this week, costing it a presence in 20 million homes.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

28) Our own Michelle Edwards shows how “Trusting the Science” led to stunning evidence of fraud.

29) Finally, this is the headline: “Disheveled supermodel Cara Delevingne makes weird faces as she stops at Subway AND Jack in the Box.”

-Ok, I got news for ya. Subway does NOT have the Jack Taco. Got it? Nobody has the Jack Taco. Not Taco Bell. Not Del Taco, not Chocko Taco.

And That’s Today’s News…

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE