1) They are so afraid of Trump the DemoKKKrats are sending letters to every state secretary of state urging them to bar him from the ballot in 2024.

-Good luck.

2) A federal judge has granted two attorneys general discovery rights in a collusion case against Biteme and big tech in their attempt to stifle free speech via “misinformation.”

3) An open records request showed Fulton County made up 17,000 votes in 2020.

4) Former congresswoman Katie (“Fuller Brush Girl”) Hill has filed for bankruptcy after racking up $220,000 in legal bills to two news outlets and two conservative journalists.

-Good. Justice.

5) Bushies still upset Trump has outshone W at every step of the way.

6) Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6. Is the SS corrupt now as well?

7) A new Gallup poll shows that Republican confidence in public schools has fallen from 34% in 2020 to 14% today. Shouldn’t be that high.

NEW GALLUP POLL: Republican confidence in public schools (great deal or quite a lot): 2020: 34%

2021: 20%

2022: 14% — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 14, 2022

8) A CIA software engineer (33) was convicted over the “single biggest leak of classified information in the Agency’s history.”

-Well, that’s reassuring.

9) A Pennsylvania dentist and big game hunter is on trial for killing his wife while on safari to claim her $4.8 million insurance. According to the prosecutor, he said to his lover, ‘I effing killed her for you.”

-I don’t think he meant the leopard.

10) Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s former wife, died after falling down a staircase.

11) The final price index has the Fed looking at raising interest rates by 100 basis points in its meeting on July 27.

12) . . . while Bank of America predicts four straight quarters of negative growth, which, of course, is impossible. It should be four quarters of shrink.

13) The Producer Price Index actually increased by two points more than the stated inflation rate, to 11.3% for the last 12 months.

14) Biteme’s top 68 appointees have just 2.4 years of total business experience on average, and 62% have had no private work experience.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.

15) Inflation has driven Manhattan rents up to an all-time high of $5,000 a month on average. Just one more reason never to live in New Kabul.

16) Panasonic will build a $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Kansas. Just curious: can you actually drive through Kansas on one charge?

17) China’s bank run fears intensify over mass protests coming this weekend.

-Ah, ChiComs. Not a big deal. Just shoot ‘em like Mao would.

18) North Korea has officially recognized the independence of two separatist regions in Ukraine claimed by the Russkies, Donetsk, and Luhansk.

19) The former president of Sri Lanka has fled to the Maldives amid protests against his economic policies.

-All these wagglejibbers should be fleeing.

20) Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned yesterday . . . but the president refused his resignation, plunging Italy into a political crisis.

21) Meanwhile in that paragon of democracy, Ukraine, the new Deputy Minister, 25-year-old hottie Anna Sergeeva has no experience in government or business and hasn’t even held a job before, but now will take home a $63,000 a month salary paid by (mostly) American taxpayers.

Meet 25 year old Anna Sergeeva, Bizarrely she is the new Deputy Minister of Social Policy in #Ukraine She has never worked in the public sector, but has less than 3 years advising Beauty salons. I’m sure if there was a Political opposition in #Ukraine they would ask questions. pic.twitter.com/UxflBwsnCM — Chay Bowes 🏴‍☠️ (@BowesChay) July 12, 2022

22) Group of Brit eco-terrorists have arrived in New Kabul and Benghazi-by-the-Lake to slash tires and attack cars. Pssst. Kids. Silicon Valley is this way . . .

23) Former presidential candidate and former hubby of Kimmie Kardashian, Kanye West, has been sued by a production company for $7 million in unpaid bills.

24) Cankles and her evil spawn, Shreklette, have rolled out an eight-part docuseries where they hold “intimate conversations” with celebrities.

-They should be hosting a new season of “Orange Is the New Black” from inside a supermax.

25) How vax mandates and regulatory red tape created a critical pilot shortage.

26) A federal judge has temporarily stopped the USAF from discharging those who refuse the vax on religious grounds.

27) Health experts are quitting the NIH and CDC in droves because they are “embarrassed” by “bad science” including vaxxing kids under five because of pressure from Biteme.

-Would have had an impact if you turtlediggers had resigned two years ago.

28) Finally, Virgin Atlantic airlines has a new cabin in its A330neo aircraft with the biggest ever private mini-hotel suite.

-Sorry, Virgie. Ya can’t top Led Zeppelin who had their own FIREPLACE on their airplane.

