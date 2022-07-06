The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Monmouth reports that only 10% of the country thinks we are heading in the right direction, 88% say “wrong track.” 33% say inflation is the #1 priority, gas prices are at 15%, and abortion comes in 5th at just 5%. Oops. Oh, and Biteme is at 36% in this poll with only 74% of DemoKKKrats approving of him.

2) Speaking of polling, Biteme falls to his lowest level in the average of polls, to 38.2%.

BREAKING: Joe Biden’s job approval hits ALL TIME LOW in 538 and Real Clear Politics average of polls — 8 points LOWER than Trump's on the eve of 2018 Midterm Elections RCP: 38.2% approve, 57% disapprove

538: 38.8% approve, 56.4% disapprove pic.twitter.com/mjzzKPWQBe — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 5, 2022

3) And in 538’s predictions, Republicans will pick up 54 House seats with the Senate a tossup.

4) A top Biteme staffer—a man posing as a woman—defended the underage, homosexual prostitution website raided by the Feds in a 2015 article.

5) After a string of Supreme Court setbacks, DemoKKKrats wonder whether Biteme is capable of “Urgency moment demands.”

-Actually, I think he has several of those a day.

6) File under, “This damn sure wouldn’t happen in Florida”: a school board director in Washington state plans to hold a workshop to teach kids as young as nine about “sexual anatomy for pleasure” and “safer sex practices” at her shop called Wink Wink.

-The proper response to this should be arrest, arrest.

7) Biteme’s DOJ has sued Arizona for its voter citizenship law.

-Gooooooood. Let them bring this to the Supreme Court for a slap down there on the Rutabaga as well.

8) After Cisco spent $50 million on 30 new apartment buildings for the homeless in Silicon Valley, homelessness increased.

9) How many times must this happen? Police were told in 2019 that the Highland Park shooter vowed to “kill everyone” and did not arrest him.

10) NYPD, faced with large numbers of vax-related and crime-related retirements, has loosened requirements for its fitness tests.

-Why am I reminded of Dirty Harry in “The Enforcer?” “How fast can you run the hundred?”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

11) Jesus Carter-era economic advisers are shooting down Biteme’s ideas to curb inflation.

-They should know.

12) Well of course: Oil from U.S. reserves have been sent overseas despite sky-high gas prices in America.

13) Biteme is preventing the second-largest LNG plant in the nation from restarting operations.

14) Red states have more people working than before the start of the China Virus and have faster recovery than blue states.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

15) Colombia heads in the direction of Venezuela.

16) Cerne is firing up its Hadron Collider at record energy levels in search of “dark matter.”

-Well, really they are in search of demonic portals they can open into other realms, but we’ll go with “dark matter.”

17) The finger-pointing has begun in Austria over the deadly vaxxes.

18) Every time I see something written about this guy I’m reminded of the song “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman”: Zelensky says Ukraine now needs $750 billion to rebuild. Why not let the Russkies have the country and make them pay for it?

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

19) Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Old crawled back to Spotify after their hissy fit over Joe Rogan.

20) Bwahahaha. You can’t tell your wokesters without a scorecard. “Star Wars” Luke is in a heap of big trouble for liking a tweet by Bette Midler on transoids.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

21) Pfizer has been issued a 48-hour direct order by an Uruguayan judge to report the composition of China Virus vaxxes including any presence of graphene oxide or nanotechnological elements.”

-Ruh-roh.

BREAKING REPORT: Pfizer Issued 48-HOUR DIRECT ORDER by Uruguayan Judge to Report Composition of Covid-19 Vaccines Including Any Presence of 'Graphene Oxide' or 'Nanotechnological Elements'… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 5, 2022

22) This was the plan all along, wasn’t it? Canadians are told they may have to get a booster every 9 months. Do they get new blood clots or have to trade in their old?

23) Finally, a millionaire bought a 25-foot-tall radar system to hunt UFOs.

-He was chagrined to find a human planet already in Georgia. It’s running for governor.

