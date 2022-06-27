Today, Frank and UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz hit the aftermath of the Roe v. Wade hysteria with a ton of philosophy, clips, and all kinds of shenanigans.

Then, it’s on to vaccine information, with birth rates plummeting and Omicron immune response data.

We end with the new Project Veritas release from SC and Beanz lets off some steam.

Please check the show notes and don’t forget to support our Locals page for more!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!