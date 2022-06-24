The J6 fiasco is getting out of control and Beanz discusses this along with the SCOTUS decision on concealed carry on this Friday solo edition of Dark to Light.

Download now for clips, a great reading of the Alito solo virtual slaughter of the dissenting opinion, and so much more!

Frank will be back in the saddle on Monday! In the meantime, please consider heading over to http://fundfreely.com/beanz to help take the uniparty back down a notch.

Please check the show notes and don’t forget to support our Locals page for more!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!