The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Senator Rick Scott says Yertle ain’t a lock for majority leader if the GOP takes the Senate.

NRSC Chair Rick Scott told reporters this morning that he speaks often with Trump, assumes he is running in 2024. And he declined to commit to supporting McConnell for Majority Leader if GOP wins senate, saying there will be a leadership election. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) June 22, 2022

2) In a 9-0 decision Tuesday, the Supreme Court sided with President Trump’s policies for Health and Human Services, which had illegally cut prescription drug reimbursements to hospitals, a program that helped poorer patients. This was a USSC slap in the face to HHS head and former Kollyfornia AG Xavier Becerra.

3) In an “unprecedented” move, Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis has gotten involved in three local school board races urging parents to “reject lockdowns, increase teacher pay,” and reject Communist Racist Theory.

4) At a hearing, the Department of Public Safety official said the Uvalde school massacre could have been stopped in three minutes.

5) South Dakota Republican AG Jason Ravsnborg was impeached and convicted for a 2020 car crash that killed Joseph Boever, then lied about the incident.

6) CNN is throwing in the towel, already blaming the Russkies for DemoKKKrat midterm losses. I love the smell of napalm in the morning.

7) Trump-endorsed Katie Britt has won in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary over Mo Brooks. Brooks once was endorsed by The Donald, but Trump rescinded his endorsement after Brooks made comments about election integrity and the Steal.

8) Still more feds identified on January 6 (Patriot Day) as plainclothes electronic surveillance unit members were embedded in protesters.

-The FBI must be ripped apart brick by brick.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

9) Fed stimulus still in place as the home price index is up 17% in May.

10) Biteme has proposed suspending the federal gas tax of $.18 a gallon.

-Gee, great. Now filling my car will cost $3.00 less off a $60 bill. Meanwhile, inflation will jack that back up in no time.

11) New Kabul (New York) has approved a 5% apartment rent hike, the biggest in a decade.

12) I just came across this. While over a year old, this is an astounding article by a former greenweenie who figured out that Kollyfornia’s environmental whacko policies are . . . Racist.

13) JP Morgan has fired hundreds of mortgage bankers as the housing market breaks.

JPMorgan Fires Hundreds Of Mortgage Bankers As Housing Market Breaks https://t.co/tvjejFnMts — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 22, 2022

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

14) Amber (“don’t poop the bed”) Heard announced she will write a “tell-all” book because she’s broke.

-If she’s as good a writer as she is an actress, she can look forward to massive sales of 30-40 copies!

15) The Meg tries her hand as a reporter, writing that Gina Carano is “un-cancelable.”

-I’m all for Gina. The Meg? Not so much.

16) Zero and Michael Obama have an Audible deal worth $20 million. Word is they will next appear in the streaming series, “The Grifters.”

17) Top CNN hosts could soon be on their way out as the organization announced it plans to return to “hard news.”

Heck, as bad as CNN is, even “soft news” would be an improvement.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) UK inflation has hit a 40-year record, the highest in the G-7. Maybe more lockdowns, Boris you dolt?

19) Solar panels and lithium batter-powered vehicles tend to lower costs not by tech innovation but from China’s use of coerced labor, heavy use of coal, and gubment subsidies.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

20) The grocery chain Publix says it will not be offering the China Virus vaxxes to children under five. Kudos.

JUST IN: Grocery chain giant Publix says they will not be offering COVID vaccines to children under 5 – WTVT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 22, 2022

21) Shocked! The CDC ignored vax data and risks.

22) And finally, Rupert Murdoch (age 91) is divorcing Jerry Hall (65). It’s his fourth divorce. Hall had a 22-year relationship with Mick Jagger.

-Reportedly Murdoch said, “She’s just an old fuddy-duddy and doesn’t want to do anything.” But we’re waiting on confirmation.

And That’s Today’s News…

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE