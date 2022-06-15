It is a full show today with talk about the Primary results, inflation, and all of the things plaguing us right now….. BUT as always, we find a way to try to laugh in between.

We want to thank Mike Opelka for an absolutely spectacular few months of broadcasting as today is his final show as a full-time co-host of the Dark To Light Podcast. We hope to see him back with us any chance he has to pop in.

We hope you enjoy the show today!!

Don’t forget to sub to our Locals page for more!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!