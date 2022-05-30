The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Rutabaga continues his nice slow slide into Nixonland, hovering at 34% in the Civiqs poll. Late last week, the gold standard of pollsters, Richard Baris’s Big Data Poll, had Biteme in the 30s as well.

The great Civiqs poll continues to reveal the truth about Biden's approval https://t.co/WBkjuoxklT — jejune2016 (@jejune2016) May 29, 2022

2) Here is a good chain of events at the Robb Elementary School, including a timeline based on video footage.

3) Federal agents defied the local police, who were just standing there as a little girl called 9/11 multiple times, to take down the shooter.

4) . . . while the Uvalde Schools police chief donated to the Betamale.

5) Cook Political Report finally admits that the situation for DemoKKKrats is more grim than they previously claimed, saying DemoKKKrats in districts Biteme won by as much as 15 are in danger.

NEW: The midterm outlook for House Dems is so bleak that even members in districts Biden won by 10 to 15 points are in danger of losing their seats, per the Cook Political Report. https://t.co/kpjqbRKGcB pic.twitter.com/ZrbhZwlkT1 — Axios (@axios) May 29, 2022

6) No matter how much he tries to make the election about something else, it’s about the Rutabaga:

“The real lesson of 2022 is that the daily media splish-splash will prove less important to the electoral outcome than the deep currents of public opinion, driven by big nationwide concerns.“

7) This globalist is whining about the death of Davos, then tries to claim they’re still winning.

8) Multiple suits challenge dropboxes.

9) A Yuma, Arizona county school board member is set to plead guilty in the 2020 “2000 Mules” ballot harvesting fraud.

10) It’s time to break up the FBI and spread smaller agencies across America. (I’m down with part one, I say don’t bother with part 2).

11) Team Biteme may be purposefully grinding down the middle class.

Oh, ya think?

12) In the wake of new calls for gun regulation, firearms and ammo sales have soared.

13) Botoxic’s hubby was arrested for a DUI.

14) Another loser lunatic GOP RINO: New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will veto the GOP’s redistricting map. Thank God this guy didn’t run for Senate.

15) DemoKKKrat Kyrsten Sinema proves to be a better Republican than the last two elected Republican senators from Arizona as she says she won’t bust the filibuster for gun control.

16) Get ready to watch ‘em squeal: the Supreme Court may expand gun rights amid the “roiling debate.”

Psst. The Second Amendment isn’t up for debate. Change it if ya got the votes. If not, shut the hell up.

17) A North Carolina preschool teacher was caught using homosexual/transoid flashcards to depict a “pregnant” man to three-year-olds.

18) Biteme wants to raze Robb Elementary School.

19) The Rutabaga was to meet with Uvalde residents but fled when they booed and chanted “do something.” People held up signs saying “Border (with an arrow).”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

20) A major investment group in Black Rifle Coffee sent a letter demanding the company brew up an “action plan” to fix the company and that Black Rifle had considered a plan to “screw over your public shareholders.”

21) A reminder: This company’s problems started the minute it went after Kyle Rittenhouse.

22) Even Biteme’s own U.S. gubment claims personal income is down, expenses up. Way to go, Rutabaga.

23) Gas prices just keep going up: 92.4% under the Rutabaga, food up 60%.

24) Consumer sentiment for home buying has fallen to its lowest level in history.

25) A top expert said the housing market just slid into a full-blown correction.

26) Robot orders are up 40% as employers seek relief from labor shortages. But what do you do when the robots unionize?

27) Cruise lines are canceling sailings, closing onboard restaurants and allowing fewer guests onboard due to hiring shortages.

IN INTERGALACTIC NEWS

28) Homeland Security agents tell of encounters with unidentified objects at the border.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

29) What a shrinking China means for the world. Well, for one thing, it means there won’t be a shrinking Taiwan.

30) Brazilian President Bolsonaro rejected the WHO plandemic treaty, saying he was proven right about the China Virus.

31) EU unity on Russkie sanctions beginning to “crumble” said a German minister.

That’s cuz ya’ll got no gas. Stupid squidpickles.

32) I’m tellin’ ya, they are getting ready to announce the Russkies won. “Ukraine war volunteers coming home, reckoning with difficult fight.” Oh, so shooting at other people and getting shot and stepping on mines and trying to stop a tank with a handgun isn’t fun?

33) Meanwhile, Pootie-poot, apparently not in a hospital bed with cancer, said “Large families should become the norm for Russian society.”

No wonder they hate him so much.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

34) “American Graffiti” actor Bo Hopkins dead at 80.

35) And Ray Liotta, “Goodfellas” star, died at 67.

36) The non-woke masculine “Top Gun: Maverick” blasted to a $146 million opening, towering over woke flops.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

37) The confirmation is coming in waves now: a study seeking to replicate the CDC’s claim that masks worked found that “maskless counties never lead infections at all because the CDC jimmied the dates on its study.

38) Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya! “Much like every other country of the world, Australia has had more COVID death since the COVID vaccine was introduced in Feb 2021 and substantially more excess death from other causes.”

39) Actually it’s worse: a German study found that the mask mandates increased the death rate.

40) The WHO—not the Who—issued a report saying Sweden, which did not lockdown and had the lowest mask usage on earth, had one of the lowest death rates on earth from the China Virus.

41) Finally, the Rutabaga, inventing more stuff that never happened, claimed Roger Staubach prevented him from going into the Navy but the dates don’t add up.

Next, he’ll claim Tom Brady kept him from being the starting quarterback in multiple Super Bowls.

42) Well, one more. A robbery suspect was killed after being hit by a car . . . trying to flee the robbery.

Karma, baby. Karma.

And that’s Today’s News

