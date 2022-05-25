Today’s Dark to Light show is very different as plenty of topics are covered. We’re talking Election integrity, Sussmann, General Flynn, Monkeypox, COVID, and more.

Make sure you check the show notes today for all of the details and we will be back with Frank on Friday!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!