UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz and Mike Opelka have a good analysis of Durham and Sussmann today, along with some updates on the social media wars, some culture, and also a bit of entertainment.

It’s a fast-moving show today. Share it with your friends!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."