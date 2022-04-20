The podcast today is information heavy and busy. First, we go over new developments in the Sussmann case, with an analysis of the flurry of legal filings in the case yesterday. Then, we talk more about the sudden extradition flurry surrounding Assange right after it is announced that they’ve got Hunter’s laptop. Finally, we close out with a discussion about the LibsofTikTok attack and how it implicates other independent journalists as well as the COVID mask decision.

