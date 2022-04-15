Today it’s a Beanz solo production, and she tackles a million different topics. She starts the show with some information on the Wednesday Ukraine explanation. We have partnered up with a gracious volunteer who will help us with the infographic that everyone has been clamoring for.

Next, she moves on to Elon Musk, Twitter, and social media in general, and she hits on some gossip about the Hunter Biden laptop.

Finally, she closes with a clip from Anthony Fauci and some news coming in from Geert Vanden Bossche about how COVID is dealing with a highly vaccinated population.

Please make sure to check the links today for lots of information!

Have a Happy Easter, and we will see you on Monday!