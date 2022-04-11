The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) A federal judge said that the 2020 election records in Georgia must be preserved.

2) Trump endorsed Dr. Oz in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.

3) Senior advisor to Trump, Lynne Patton, stated the obvious: Trump’s endorsement is “the most sought-after thing in politics.”

4) And another canary: a special election in Texas for a Congressional seat held by a DemoKKKrat is considered a tossup.

5) And this canary: a New York Republican won a district 2:1 where DemoKKKrats had a 20% registration advantage.

6) DemoKKKrat insider touts a “desperate move” and a “dark” strategy to save the midterms by “scar[ing] the crap” out of the base and invoking Trump. Or, they could, according to former Speaker Newt Gingrich, actually give up on Big Gubment, which would be “ideological sooo-ee-cide.”

-I like these choices.

7) Five DemoKKKRats have joined with Republicans to postpone the scrapping of the Title 42 China Virus restrictions at the border which is, at present, all that is keeping out the invading hordes.

8) Trump wins again. A judge has ruled New Kabul (New York City) illegally canceled Trump’s contract to run a Bronx golf course.

9) Fentanyl overdose has become the leading cause of death for adults aged 18 to 45.

10) Google’s Gmail favored left-wing candidates by sending more conservative emails to spam according to a new study.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.

11) Details have now emerged showing that the FBI led and organized the entire scheme to “kidnap” Michigan Governor Witless Protection.

12) Louisiana’s Attorney General has won an appeal against “corrosive” Zuckerbucks politicizing Louisiana elections.

13) A Michigan election clerk who denied voter fraud was charged with felony bribery and witness intimidation.

14) Biden-affiliated University of Pennsylvania has received over $54 million in Chicom gifts.

15) The dog-doo is just starting to emerge from Hunter Biteme’s laptop. His firm invested in a VR “Metaverse” used by child sex groomers and his laptop shows he had an account.

What do you want to bet Daddy Groomer did too?

16) TrueTheVote shows there were RICO crimes in the 2020 election.

17) Another corrupt New Kabul (NYC) official has a video call engaging in apparent sex acts during work time. No, he wasn’t giving himself a Toobin. There was a woman present.

18) NASA has begun work on a space launch technology called the whirl and hurl, which accelerates a rocket into a rotating arm that spins it several times past the speed of sound before letting it go.

-Officials at NASA assured Congress they can recoup the investment by selling the ride to Six Flags over Mars if the tech fails as a launch device.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

19) Europe is in an economic free-fall over sanctions supposedly hurting the Russkies.

20) A “game-changing” auto battery is on its way for electric cars from Japan using all-solid-state that will replace lithium-ion batteries. (I am told by a U.S. auto insider that these have a 1,000-mile charge and can be recharged in 10 minutes).

21) JetBlue and Alaska Airlines are cutting flights due to lack of pilots. And why is there a lack of pilots? Wouldn’t be vax requirements and/or vax side-effects, would it?

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

22) American Thinker’s Andrea Widburg has explained why Disney is engaging in a war on children. They are no longer a profit center the way homosexuals and pedos are. (60% of Disneyland visitors are adults with no children).

23) Another Disney heir comes out as a pervert—a high school biology teacher.

24) Angry Americans remind the Rutabaga that people hate inflation more than they love a low unemployment rate—cuz everyone is affected by inflation.

25) He-man Sam Elliot was forced to grovel by the homosexual community after his comments about “Power of the Dog.”

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

26) General Thoroughly Modern Milley admits Biteme’s bungled Afghan withdrawal may have influenced Putin’s Ukraine invasion.

-Weakness and incompetence always do.

27) The Germans are apparently out of weapons to send the Ukes.

28) Even goofball Fareed Zakaria realizes that populism is thriving, though he stupidly calls it “right-wing.”

29) Zelensky claims the Russkie death toll is 19,500, which, with a wounded-to-kill ratio of 3:1 (pretty normal) would mean that two-thirds of the Russians in Ukraine are out of action.

Who has surrounded Donbas then?

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

30) When you’ve lost Dr. Fallacy . . . he admitted on ABC that new gubment restrictions weren’t going to happen (cuz no one would obey them).

31) NBC whines that “incomplete” data may mask a rise in China Virus cases.

-Odd. They never seemed upset about the incomplete data showing all of the side effects and deaths from the vaxxes.

32) A news poll has found that 103 million Americans, including many atheists and Jews, see the China Virus as a sign of Biblical prophecy in the last days.

-And that would make the Rutabaga exactly who? Just asking for a friend.

33) Finally, a woman figured out how to get rid of harassers on the street: she threatens to sell their numbers to organ harvesters.

-But how does she first get their numbers?

And that’s Today’s News

