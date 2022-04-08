Today’s show is a bit sad because we are sans Frank, who isn’t feeling very well at all, but Beanz and Mike take on a myriad of topics including the backlash at Disney, the sorry state of corporate legacy “journalism,” and also what it is going to take for us to finally have the guts to fight using *their* rules.

Be smart. Stop paying full price for streaming services and only getting access to a fraction of their content. Get your money’s worth at ExpressVPN.com/DarkToLight. Don’t forget to use my link at ExpressVPN.com/DarkToLight to get an extra three months of ExpressVPN for free!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!