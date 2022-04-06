The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Although most of the seats were state level, there was a firestorm last night with Republicans crushing DemoKKKrats. To win. In Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, three conservative “moms on a mission” swept three school board seats ousting two libtoid incumbents.

ELECTION ALERT: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin — Three conservative "Moms on a Mission" have swept the three school board seats in Menomonee Falls, ousting two liberal incumbents. pic.twitter.com/JQIvtJFfT8 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) April 6, 2022

2) In Norman Oklahoma, Republican Larry Heikkla has flipped control of the city over the issue of defunding police.

Race call: Republican Larry Heikkla will flip the control of the city of Norman Oklahoma from Democratic incumbent Breea Clark. This city was Clinton +2.5 – Biden +9 Defund the police has been a massive issue in the city — Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) April 6, 2022

3) In the election for Wisconsin’s Second District Court of Appeals, conservative Maria Lazar unseated liberal Lori Kornblum.

BREAKING: Conservative Maria Lazar has won election to Wisconsin's Second District Court of Appeals, unseating liberal incumbent Lori Kornblum — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 6, 2022

4) Also in Wisconsin, Republicans flipped the Kenosha County Executive after years of DemoKKKrat dominance. Maybe the Kenosha riots had something to do with it?

BREAKING NEWS:

The Republicans have just flipped the Kenosha County Executive after years of Democrat dominance — Real Political Data (@RealPData) April 6, 2022

5) Another warning for DemoKKKrats from a series of focus groups of partisan party members, which found there was a “preoccupation” with inflation and crime. (You know: Maslow’s hierarchy of needs?) and a sense that January 6 Patriot Day hearings were not important.

6) The Trump Curse strikes again as RINO Fred Upton from Michigan is retiring rather than face a MAGA candidate who will beat him. He voted for impeachment.

7) More fraud from Pennsylvania exposed as DemoKKKrat operatives caught on camera ballot stuffing. No prosecutions.

8) More fraud on camera as Georgia ballot stuffers used DemoKKKrat officials’ offices as stopping points during their ballot-stuffing runs. No one arrested.

9) Speaking of cameras, a Disney employee on the Disney Cruise Line was caught on camera molesting a child. But “Disney isn’t groomers.”

10) Biteme was seen wandering around stage alone, lost as DemoKKKrats fawn over Zero.

11) Florida’s anti-grooming legislation has inspired a similar law in Ohio.

12) An Edgewater man—a suburb of Benghazi-by-the-Lake—(Chicago) recorded over 100 kids in YMCA locker room showers. He faces multiple counts of distributing kiddie porn.

-No word yet if he is a Disney employee.

13) And another crime story from Benghazi-by-the-Lake as Neiman Marcus hires gun-sniffing dogs to patrol its Magnificent Mile store.

-The salary of the dogs who were hired was not confirmed, but being Chicago, they are unionized…

14) In Kollyfornia, a committee has passed a bill that would bar criminal prosecution into the suspicious death of unborn babies or newborns. These people are satanic.

15) Kollyfornia insanity continues: San Diego redesigns a two-lane road into a single lane with two-way traffic to combat, you know, “global warming.”

16) Not to be outdone with utter lunacy, a church in Benghazi-by-the-Lake will refrain from playing any music from white people during Lent.

17) The never-ending, never-charging investigation of John Durham has produced evidence that creates a timeline connecting Cankles to a DemoKKKrat effort to sell the “muh Russia” hoax.

-As always, another tidbit of evidence seeps out, but no one goes to jail.

18) A group of mothers in New Mogadishu (i.e., San Francisco) have erected a billboard calling for the city to crack down on open-air drug markets: “Famous the world over for dirt cheap fentanyl.”

-Why do you hate the homeless so much, ladies? The city is just trying to usher them to a better place.

19) Wait, what? This is MSNBC: “So much of what the White House touts as ‘historic’ are landmark events only insofar as they are historically bad.”

Noah Rothman: So much of what the White House touts as “historic” are landmark events only insofar as they are historically bad. This latest instance is no different. https://t.co/mCZ7SVCaPl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 5, 2022

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

20) Biteme’s sanctions handed a victory to Russia, with its commodity-based economy, abundance of food, energy, minerals, and other resources, making China Russia’s partner.

21) Mortgage rates and payments keep rising while applications decline.

Going Down! Mortgage Rates Keep Rising, UP 68.75% Under Biden While Mortgage Payments UP 27.25% As Mortgage Applications Decline 6.3% From One Week Earlier

22) A sociologist studying student behavior in a high school in Benghazi-by-the-Lake found that when the school banned students selling snacks, a black market (that’s racist!) appeared.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

23) From our own UncoverDC.com. The Hoax News Media has been silent as the Murdoch empire borrowed $100 million from the Bank of China.

24) Bobby Rydell, teen idol in the early days of rock with hits such as “Wild One” and “Volare,” and star of Broadway’s “Bye Bye Birdie,” died at age 79.

25) More Disney: former child actor Cole Sprouse said Disney “heavily sexualized” young girls at the network.

-Yeah, Cole, but they never hired Jeffrey (He didn’t kill himself) Epstein, did they? Huh? Huh?

26) More whining from gorgeous women that they are too beautiful for love: models claim they can’t find a date because they intimidate men.

-Ladies, ladies. I told you before. It’s not that. I’m married.

27) The Awards columnist for the Hollywood Reporter has suggested 10 ways the Academy can rescue the Oscars.

-But they won’t take his advice cuz, you know, they’re woke.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

28) Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that post-war Ukraine will not be “liberal” or “European.”

-Oh? I thought that’s what all the fuss was about—that the Russkies aren’t “liberal” or “European.”

29) The European Commission moved to slash Hungary’s funds over so-called “rule-of-law breaches.”

-Translation: they are ticked off that Viktor Orban won again. They hate nationalists.

30) Hungary’s opposition failed for one simple reason: they ran on “Go European” while Orban ran on “Go Hungary!” This is the same message that will reverberate around the world.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

31) Some resistance in Shanghai as the city of 25 million has its lockdown extended.

32) And finally, a Texas teacher was fired and accused of torture after she punished a class by playing a video of a shrieking dog whistle for 40 minutes.

-Later it was discovered the video was of Yoko Ono singing. Same thing.

And that’s Today’s News

