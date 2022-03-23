The show today is probably one of the most fascinating Mike and Beanz have done yet. We learn about the Parkinsons’ virus connection from the last episode, and we also get into detail about the blockbuster story from Beanz yesterday about what the DOJ has done in the case of Steve Bannon.

Next, we segway into Project Veritas, and we close out the show with some analysis of the SCOTUS confirmation hearings from yesterday.

It is a jam-packed show you do not want to miss, today on the Dark to Light podcast!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!