The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) File under “two can play that game,” as Russia has sanctioned Biteme, Cankles, and other U.S. officials.

2) The Senate passed a bill to end the public transportation maskie mandate. Biteme likely to veto.

3) At DemoKKKrat retreat, a bleak message was delivered by the head of the DemoKKKrat Congressional Campaign Committee: “We’re too divisive and too focused on cultural issues. We’re too preachy,” especially to parents.

-Naaahhh. Don’t listen to him. Yer doin’ fine. Keep it up.

4) Another DemoKKKrat charged with ballot tampering, stopping votes from being counted in the widespread fraud that doesn’t exist.

5) The Rutabaga’s Supreme Court pick shielded a top Cankles aide in the email scandal.

6) A BLM activist named “Bostonian of the year” raised $1 million with a nonprofit that spent much of it on a ritzy hotel stay and a $450,000 home.

7) In New Kabul (New York City) a Broadway singing coach died five days after an attack in a trendy Chelsea neighborhood subway station.

8) The evil Minion Romney joined the DemoKKKrats to vote to mask children. Behind Biteme and Botoxic this is the third most reprehensible person in Washington.

9) Speaking of useless, pathetic fecal-nodes of senators, six Republicans voted against ousting Dr. Fallacy.

10) The Trump Curse strikes again: Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was given a gig by Trump then badmouthed him upon her exit, was hit with a $61,000 penalty for failing to file a financial disclosure.

11) A new survey by Barna Research found that only 40% of American parents considered the Bible “God’s accurate word for humanity.”

12) Florida’s Ron DeSantis: America’s most pro-freedom governor.

13) Ohio’s governor Mike DeWeenie, concerned about his difficult reelection, has signed a constitutional carry law, making Ohio the 23rd state to have constitutional carry.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) Rents for single-family homes surged by 12.6% last year—but in some markets, such as Miami (40%) or Phoenix 20% or Las Vegas (17%) they skyrocketed.

15) The SEC has launched an investigation into the top four accounting firms.

-What, no 10% for the big guy?

16) In New Mogadishu, otherwise known as San Francisco, “equity license” pot companies face a “harsh reality” namely that high taxes and violent crime are hurting their businesses.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya!

17) Stock futures jumped in anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest hike. That’s right: investors are cheering a rise in interest rates because inflation is so ridiculously out of control.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

18) In a spoof on himself, Nicholas Cage’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” has received a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, a career-best for the often-weird actor.

19) Sure, mining and theaters share commonalities: AMC Theaters have bought a $27.9 million stake in the gold mining company Hycroft.

The movie business is that bad, huh?

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

20) Russia said parts of a deal to end the Ukraine invasion are close.

21) Russia duped Europe into energy dependence by funding “rabid environmental groups” say experts.

-Well, duh.

22) In Australia, a logo for a new “Women’s Network” was taken down after people complained it looked like a phallus.

23) Ukraine has branded German journalist Alina Lipp a “terrorist” for bucking the western narrative of the war.

24) You know, the narrative that says that Putin is a dictator because he . . . shuts down journalists he doesn’t like.

25) The treasonous couple who tried to sell U.S. submarine secrets to that naval powerhouse Brazil were BLM supporters, Trump haters, and obvious nautical experts.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) Dr. Joseph Mercola says that nine out of ten China Virus deaths are among the vaxxed.

27) In an act of extreme courage, JP Morgan announced it will lift its ban on hiring the unvaxxed.

28) A military doctor testified in court that a superior ordered her not to discuss data showing massive spikes in illness after the vax mandate.

29) Finally, motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki answered the international clamor by finally providing a rideable goat.

A . . . rideable . . . goat.

“I’ve wanted one of these all my life” . . . said no human, anywhere.

***NOTE*** Larry will be at South Carolina Great Homeschool Convention this Thursday and Friday (March 17th and 18th). If you are in the area you can sign up here for the event. Tune in Monday, March 21st for the next installment of the “News of the Day”.

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr at @OtherWalls and SOON on TruthSocial!