The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Before Russia ever invaded Ukraine, the RAND Corporation was examining ways to destabilize Russia.

2) President Trump said former Attorney General William Barr failed to pursue voter fraud cases because he was “scared of being impeached” and that he “disregarded and ignored” voter fraud evidence.

3) This is why these people must be utterly destroyed after we win: a dark money group with ties to DemoKKKrats is seeking to spend millions this year to disbar more than 100 lawyers who worked with Trump’s post-election campaign challenges.

4) Biteme’s administration has been sued by 13 states over FBI surveillance of parents protesting.

5) Maskiopaths are worried about returning to daily life.

-Told ya: this is a psychological illness.

6) Despite a couple of polls showing a bounce for the Rutabaga after the State of the Union, the Civiqs poll—which this cycle seems to be a leader—has him still at 35%, or virtually no change.

7) Another useless governor who must be removed from office: Utah governor Spencer Cox says he’ll veto a transoid youth sports ban.

8) Big victory for Congressman Madison Cawthorne and, by extension, Trump as leftoid Whackadoodle Lawfare bilgepickle Marc Elias fails to keep Cawthorne off the ballot by using a Civil War precedent.

HUGE VICTORY! The left’s lawfare tactics have failed. On to re-election! https://t.co/LqzyMoNOC2 — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) March 4, 2022

9) In New Peshawar, aka Portland, the crime-ridden capital has surpassed all of last year’s murder total, with homicides up 10%.

10) The number two Senate DemoKKKrat backs a bill banning Russkie oil imports.

-DemoKKKrats are caught between a rock and a green place: they can’t allow energy prices to rise much more or risk Armageddon, but they can’t be seen as backing Russia in any way.

11) The Trucker Convoy to D.C. has reportedly surrounded the entire city.

12) A remarkable new treatment for colorectal and ovarian cancer has been found successful in mice, eradicating the disease in days.

13) Meanwhile, in Benghazi-by-the-Lake (Chicago) there were 20 shot, one killed over the weekend, making it the second most dangerous area in the world next to Kyiv.

14) Bad tweets have forced a South Dakota DemoKKKrat out of a House race.

15) Maryland’s evil legislature has considered a bill to legalize killing babies almost a month after birth.

16) A mixed-race Florida police chief has been fired after only six months when he refused to promote white people and those candidates by asking “which one is blacker?”

-This is the “reverse paper bag” test from antebellum times.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

17) Stock futures and stocks have plunged as oil soars, and gold has hit $2,000 an ounce.

18) By waging war on Russia’s economy and freezing Russian assets by fiat, Asian nations are looking elsewhere for their investments other than American Treasuries. This was a stupid move.

19) “We’re getting creamed.” Small businesses in New Kabul (NYC) struggle with shoplifters.

20) Stocks in Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain have fallen below their 2000 levels.

21) Aaaannnnnd as we predicted, the minute VISA canceled its business in Russia, the Russkies moved their credit card business to . . . Chy-na.

22) Brent crude oil prices yesterday hit $139 per barrel, climbing towards the 2008 high of $147.50.

CHART OF THE DAY: The Brent crude oil market, since the launch of futures in June 1988 to today (nominal prices). The high today was $139.13 a barrel, still below the all-time high of $147.50 a barrel set in July 2008. #OOTT #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/VynyshFCt8 — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) March 6, 2022

23) Twit users have begged Elon Musk to “deactivate” all Teslas in Russia.

-Both of them?

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

24) Need further evidence that the Deep State is trying to start a war? Even the Biteme administration had to admonish its embassies in Europe “not to retweet” a tweet from the embassy in Kyiv calling the “attack” on the nuclear power plant a “war crime..”

25) The dangerously comedic U.S. Senator Linda Grahamnesty calls a second time for someone to take Putin out “by any means possible.”

26) He is supported by normally level-headed talk show host Mark Levin.

27) Here is the latest update on Russian positions in Ukraine.

#Russia began active preparations for disconnection from the global Internet All servers and domains must be transferred to the #Russian zone no later than March 11. Detailed data on the network infrastructure of the sites is being collected. | EMPR via @nexta_tv#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/W82xFLNYPy — EMPR.MEDIA (@EuromaidanPR) March 6, 2022

28) Germany (gulp) is rapidly becoming the voice of sanity in the room saying Ukraine will not be joining NATO…

29) Germany has begun to consider a draft to oppose the Russkies. Here comes that “German problem” again.

30) Contrary to what the western media is saying, Russians approve of Putin’s war and his popularity has increased to 71% (+8) since November.

31) The Wall Street Journal now admits that the Ukraine crisis is pushing toward de-globalization and toward spheres of power.

32) Russia has warned neighboring countries that allowing Ukrainian aircraft to use their airfields “may be regarded” as entering the conflict.

-Can you say “escalation?”

33) Russian Defense Ministry has claimed it has evidence of U.S.-funded ‘Bioweapons Research Labs’ in Ukraine.

34) In a move that some see as aiding the Russian invasion, Netflix has suspended service in Russia.

-Reportedly Russians are rejoicing at the news.

35) Be careful what you wish for: an EU-funded professor has argued that Ukrainians would have to be re-educated after the war because fighting the Russians has made them “nationalists.”

But excessive nationalism is not compatible with the EU. What happens right now,I fear,is UKR being pushed into some kind of hyper-nationalism by Putin.

Giving your life for your nation is the ultimate sacrifice. Considering the circumstances, civilians taking up arms…

12/17 — Prof. Franz C. Mayer (@prof_mayer) March 7, 2022

36) With oil prices skyrocketing, the Rutabaga has scheduled a trip to beg the Saudis for oil, “ignoring brutality.”

37) The world’s ultra-rich have been panic-buying doomsday bunkers.

Psst. Guys. These are built to survive nuclear war. They will not survive hordes of hungry people who can spot your air and energy outlets.

38) A Ukrainian minister has boasted that Twitter is part of our war effort.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

39) The Rutabaga, trying to have it both ways, is demanding Big Tech crackdown on China Virus “misinformation” while at the same time loosening restrictions.

40) Is there any “conspiracy theory” about the China Virus that hasn’t come to pass? The Pfizer China Virus vax converts to DNA inside human liver cells. As many said.

41) A new article in the peer-reviewed Physics of Fluids says that fabric masks don’t work.

-Just as we always said.

42) A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association has found that the Pfizer shot made teens seven times more likely to suffer myocarditis.

43) Finally, in entertainment news, the History Channel has started a series called “The Food that Built America.”

-Reportedly they are considering canceling it after the first episode on bacon.

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr at @OtherWalls and SOON on TruthSocial!