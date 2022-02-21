Today’s show was a great recap of all going on. We start with a bit of personal reflection from Beanz about her weekend and move on to the CDC and other organizations around the world censoring information regarding breakthrough infections and death, Truth social, and Canada.

Also, we talk about how everything from the 90’s and 2000’s is coming back around to find us again seemingly unprovoked.

Make sure to check the show notes for information we discussed today!

