We talk about a few different topics today. We tackle what journalism SHOULD have always looked like, Alexander Vindman, the Vaccine, the newly released data from Renz, and so much more.

It is an information-heavy show today so stay tuned and pay attention!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!